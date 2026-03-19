ETV Bharat / business

ICICI Bank Gets Rs 769 Cr GST Demand Notice

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Thursday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of Rs 768.6 crore on it for alleged short payment of GST.

On March 18, 2026, ICICI Bank has received an order under Section 74 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, from the Additional Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Mumbai East Commissionerate, raising a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand of Rs 384,33,53,972 and an equivalent amount of penalty and interest as applicable on services provided by the bank to customers maintaining specified minimum balances in their accounts, the bank said in a regulatory filing.