Iceland Firms Keen To Increase Collaboration In Fisheries, Clean Energy With India: Envoy

New Delhi: Companies from Iceland are keen to enhance collaborations with Indian firms in sectors such as fisheries, clean energy and innovation by leveraging the recently implemented free trade agreement between India and the EFTA bloc, an official said.

India and the European Free Trade Association comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland implemented the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on October 1, 2025.

The pact, signed on March 10, 2024, includes a commitment by EFTA countries to facilitate USD 100 billion in foreign direct investment in India over 15 years, with the aim of generating about one million direct jobs.

India's Ambassador to Iceland R Ravindra said the two sides will complete two years since the signing of the agreement on March 10 next week. He said that an Iceland firm has announced an investment of USD 30 million in an Indian company in the fishery sector in Maharashtra.

This investment, he said, will create about 800-1000 jobs in Aurangabad. He added that huge opportunities are there for Indian exporters in Iceland in areas such as textiles, coffee, and pharmaceuticals.

"Collaborations (are possible) in biotechnology, clean energy, fishery, geo-thermal and innovations, they (Iceland firms) could use the Indian market to scale up. There is a huge potential for investments," Ravindra said. To explore business opportunities in Iceland, an Indian industry chamber is expected to visit with representatives in May.

"Overall, we see a great deal of positivity. We have also made efforts to sensitise companies in both Iceland and India about the advantages offered by the TEPA, in terms of trade, exports of goods and products from India to Iceland, and investment from Iceland into India," Ravindra added.

India's exports to Iceland stood at USD 66 million in 2024-25, while imports aggregated at USD 11 million. Under TEPA, huge opportunities are there for Indian exporters in the agri sector in Iceland and it includes rice, fish, cane sugar, vegetables processed food, pineapples, and confectionery.

These goods now can enter duty free in Iceland following the implementation of TEPA. Earlier these products were attracting import duties in the range of 10-220 per cent. The removal of tariffs is expected to create new opportunities for Indian agri exporters in a relatively niche but high-income market.