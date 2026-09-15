ETV Bharat / business

ICEA Urges Government To Cut GST On Mobile Phones To 5%, Calling Them Essential Goods

Hyderabad: The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has urged the government to reduce the Goods and Services tax (GST) on mobile phones and their parts from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, arguing that phones should be treated as essential goods rather than luxury items.

The industry body, which represents leading mobile and electronics manufacturers like Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Lava, and others in India, said the current tax rate is too high given how central phones have become to daily life. It pointed out that over 900 million Indians rely on mobile phones for education, healthcare, banking, and access to government services.

ICEA said DRAM and NAND prices have risen roughly fourfold since September 2025, driven by surging memory demand from Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centres, creating a global memory shortage.

Pankaj Mohindroo, ICEA Chairman, said phones are no longer aspirational purchases but essential digital infrastructure, and should be taxed in line with the Prime Minister's GST reform agenda and the wider goal of building a $500 billion electronics manufacturing sector.

The request follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, in which he announced upcoming GST reforms aimed at simplifying tax rates and easing the burden on everyday goods. ICEA believes mobile phones should be included in this relief given how essential they have become for digital access.

Mohindroo added that India cannot achieve a truly inclusive Digital India if the very device that needs to participate in it remains too expensive for large sections of the population. He said a 5 per cent GST rate would make phones more affordable, boost demand, and support India's push towards universal digital access.

A booming industry with a shrinking domestic market