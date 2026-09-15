ICEA Urges Government To Cut GST On Mobile Phones To 5%, Calling Them Essential Goods
Industry body ICEA has asked the government to lower GST on mobile phones from 18% to 5%, saying phones are new essential digital tools.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has urged the government to reduce the Goods and Services tax (GST) on mobile phones and their parts from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, arguing that phones should be treated as essential goods rather than luxury items.
The industry body, which represents leading mobile and electronics manufacturers like Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Lava, and others in India, said the current tax rate is too high given how central phones have become to daily life. It pointed out that over 900 million Indians rely on mobile phones for education, healthcare, banking, and access to government services.
ICEA said DRAM and NAND prices have risen roughly fourfold since September 2025, driven by surging memory demand from Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centres, creating a global memory shortage.
Pankaj Mohindroo, ICEA Chairman, said phones are no longer aspirational purchases but essential digital infrastructure, and should be taxed in line with the Prime Minister's GST reform agenda and the wider goal of building a $500 billion electronics manufacturing sector.
The request follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, in which he announced upcoming GST reforms aimed at simplifying tax rates and easing the burden on everyday goods. ICEA believes mobile phones should be included in this relief given how essential they have become for digital access.
Mohindroo added that India cannot achieve a truly inclusive Digital India if the very device that needs to participate in it remains too expensive for large sections of the population. He said a 5 per cent GST rate would make phones more affordable, boost demand, and support India's push towards universal digital access.
A booming industry with a shrinking domestic market
India's mobile manufacturing industry has grown rapidly under the Make in India initiative. Annual production has jumped from around Rs 18,900 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 5,45,000 crore in 2024-35, while exports have crossed Rs 2,00,000 crore. This growth has made India the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.
However, domestic sales have moved in the opposite direction. Since GST on phones was raised to 18 per cent in 2020, annual sales within India have dropped from nearly 300 million units to about 220 million units.
ICEA said this decline has hurt affordability, slowed down how often people upgrade their phones, and held back growth in sales volumes.
With 99.5 per cent of phones sold in India now made domestically, the association argues that reviving local demand would directly benefit manufacturers, deepen local value addition, and strengthen India's position in the global market.
How was the tax rate set?
ICEA also explained the history behind the current tax structure. When GST was first introduced in 2017, the government's Fitment Committee aimed to set tax rates that matched the total tax burden phones carried before GST to avoid sudden price shocks. At that time, the combined excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) on phones averaged around 6 per cent, which closely matched the 5 per cent GST slab.
Despite this, phones were initially placed in the 12 per cent slab as a temporary compromise. The rate was later raised further to 18 per cent in 2020, a move ICEA says broke from the original principle and made phones less affordable. Before GST existed, most Indian states had capped VAT on phones at 5 per cent, recognising them as essential items even then.