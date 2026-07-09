ETV Bharat / business

IBS Group Launches AI Venture Naviq Technology, To Invest $500 Million At Infopark In Kochi

V K Mathews (centre), founder and executive chairman of IBS Group, unveiled plans to invest $500 million in Naviq to be set up at Infopark in Kochi ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major move aimed at securing a leading position in the rapidly evolving global travel technology market, the IBS Group has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence-focused company, Naviq Technology.

The announcement was made by V K Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Group, who unveiled plans to invest $500 million (nearly Rs 4,800 crore) in the new venture over the next five years.

Naviq Technology will function as an independent company with its own board of directors and management structure, while leveraging the decades of travel industry expertise built by IBS Software. The new company aims to combine this deep domain knowledge with AI-first innovation to help customers transform their business by accelerating digital transformation and modernise operations.

According to Mathews, the global travel industry is at a crucial turning point, with companies increasingly seeking intelligent, agile and scalable solutions to prepare for the future.

"Naviq will bridge the existing market gap by providing specialised consulting services and AI solutions designed specifically for the complex needs of the global travel industry," he said.

The company's primary focus areas will include the aviation, cruise, hospitality, logistics and online travel sectors. Through advanced AI technologies, Naviq plans to help clients improve operational efficiency, optimise performance and deliver highly personalised customer experiences.