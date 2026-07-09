IBS Group Launches AI Venture Naviq Technology, To Invest $500 Million At Infopark In Kochi
Naviq Technology will function as an independent company with its own structure, while leveraging the decades of travel industry expertise built by IBS Software.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a major move aimed at securing a leading position in the rapidly evolving global travel technology market, the IBS Group has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence-focused company, Naviq Technology.
The announcement was made by V K Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Group, who unveiled plans to invest $500 million (nearly Rs 4,800 crore) in the new venture over the next five years.
Naviq Technology will function as an independent company with its own board of directors and management structure, while leveraging the decades of travel industry expertise built by IBS Software. The new company aims to combine this deep domain knowledge with AI-first innovation to help customers transform their business by accelerating digital transformation and modernise operations.
According to Mathews, the global travel industry is at a crucial turning point, with companies increasingly seeking intelligent, agile and scalable solutions to prepare for the future.
"Naviq will bridge the existing market gap by providing specialised consulting services and AI solutions designed specifically for the complex needs of the global travel industry," he said.
The company's primary focus areas will include the aviation, cruise, hospitality, logistics and online travel sectors. Through advanced AI technologies, Naviq plans to help clients improve operational efficiency, optimise performance and deliver highly personalised customer experiences.
The company also aims to help businesses reduce implementation timelines, unlock new revenue opportunities and transform legacy systems into modern, data-driven platforms.
Speaking at the launch event, Rajesh Nambiar, president of Nasscom, said artificial intelligence presents unprecedented opportunities for business growth and innovation as industries worldwide continue to evolve rapidly.
To support its global ambitions, Naviq Technology has already established operations in more than 16 locations worldwide and is preparing for a large-scale recruitment drive. Initially, the company plans to hire nearly 2,000 specialists, including AI researchers, data scientists and domain experts. Over the next five years, Naviq expects its global workforce to expand to more than 5,000 professionals.
As part of its India expansion plans, the company has established a new campus at Infopark in Kochi, further strengthening Kerala's growing reputation as a technology and innovation hub.
The new facility is scheduled to be inaugurated on July 23 by Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan.
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