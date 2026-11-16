ETV Bharat / business

IBM Investing $3 Billion Per Year In India, Plans $10 Billion Global Quantum Push: CEO

New Delhi : IBM spends about $3 billion annually in India and plans to invest $10 billion globally in quantum computing over the next five years, Chairman and Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said, underlining the technology major's long-term commitment to the country even as he flagged significant disruption to employment from artificial intelligence.

AI could displace 10-20 per cent of jobs over the next decade, with the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry likely to face some of the biggest reductions in employment, Krishna said, arguing that businesses and governments would need to prepare workers for changes in the nature of work.

"Whenever these happen, there is some level of displacement. I think we should face up to that," he said during an interaction with journalists.

The impact, however, would unfold over a decade rather than within a year, he said, adding that society needed to consider how to help workers adapt to the transition.

"If I was to tell you the part, I think the area that I would worry about a little is what is called classically the BPO industry. That is probably the place where you're going to see the biggest impact of AI in reducing the total number of roles. It doesn't go to zero, but there could be a significant reduction in those roles," Krishna said.

IBM, meanwhile, continues to expand its workforce in India, having hired an estimated 5,000-10,000 people in the country over the past year, he said.

The company is increasing recruitment in chip design, software development, testing, site reliability engineering and AI.

Nearly half of the code written at IBM is already being generated using AI, Krishna said, adding that the technology would change the nature of programming rather than eliminate the need for programmers.

"Programmers will not be writing code. Programmers will be telling AI what to write," he said, predicting that programmers would increasingly evolve into system engineers.

The India opportunity

Krishna said India could play a much larger role in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, estimating that AI could add around $500 billion to the country's gross domestic product by the end of the decade.

However, he said the country needed to accelerate the adoption of AI across businesses and government rather than focus disproportionately on developing large language models.

Citing IBM research, he said more than 90 per cent of Indian enterprises recognise AI's potential, but over 75 per cent have made little progress in adopting the technology.

The gap reflects challenges around data readiness, skills and the willingness of companies to redesign business processes, he said.

Unlike earlier technologies, such as the internet and mobile phones, AI would deliver its full benefits only when integrated across entire business processes rather than deployed in isolated functions.

"If each of those 100 is doing something on a different stack in a different way, with a different way of organising data, how do you scale it at the end for an enterprise?" he said, referring to companies running multiple AI experiments without a common strategy.

Krishna said India's achievements in biometric identification and digital payments demonstrated its ability to scale technology adoption. However, he urged the country to establish itself as a more significant supplier to global technology supply chains.

His advice to the government was to scale existing initiatives, particularly in semiconductors and AI deployment, before pursuing additional technology bets.

"Let's get some of these bets to scale before we take new ones," he added.

India accounted for only a small share of global semiconductor production, he said, adding that the country needed to build its manufacturing ecosystem to a meaningful scale and become a credible supplier to international markets.

He also favoured a relatively light-touch approach to AI regulation, arguing that excessive government intervention could undermine innovation.

Existing laws, he said, already addressed several potential harms associated with the technology.

IBM's India plans and quantum computing push

"We spend and invest about USD 3 billion a year, which is significant compared to what most other people do," Krishna said, adding that a portion of IBM's global quantum investment would also flow into India.

The company has expanded its presence in India through facilities at Kochi, GIFT City, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam, with operations spanning AI, government technology, software development and global delivery.

India is also an important centre for developing products that IBM exports to global customers, including software, mainframe and data products, he said.