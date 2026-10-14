ETV Bharat / business

'I Am Significantly Ahead': Sunil Mittal's Apparent Dig at Elon Musk Over Starlink

New Delhi: In what could irk Elon Musk, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Wednesday said his satcom venture Eutelsat OneWeb is significantly ahead of Starlink in the satcom queue in India.

Addressing the 'Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026', Mittal said his company applied for the licence five years ago, adding that he would be happy to receive the go-ahead at least a few days before Elon Musk.

"I think I am significantly ahead in the queue from him. I applied five years back,” Mittal said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026.

Mittal’s response came after he was asked a question on Musk's recent potshots at India's telecom billionaires amid the debate over satellite internet services in the country.

The Bharti Airtel chairman noted that his company is yet to receive permission to begin services even as his ground network had been ready for the past three years and that the satellites had been hovering over India for five years.

"We don't have the permission, so we'll be very happy to get it at least a few days before him," Mittal said.

Recently, Musk took to X stating that Starlink was being blocked by certain oligarchs keen to keep a "monopolistic chokehold" on Indians.

Govt Hits out At Elon Musk

The government and Elon Musk engaged in a verbal spat, with the Union Ministry of Communications responding strongly to Musk’s statement and called any suggestion that the framework or its application was unfair or discriminatory "baseless and misconceived".