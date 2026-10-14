'I Am Significantly Ahead': Sunil Mittal's Apparent Dig at Elon Musk Over Starlink
Bharti Airtel Chairman said he would be happy to receive the go-ahead at least a few days before Elon Musk.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
New Delhi: In what could irk Elon Musk, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Wednesday said his satcom venture Eutelsat OneWeb is significantly ahead of Starlink in the satcom queue in India.
Addressing the 'Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026', Mittal said his company applied for the licence five years ago, adding that he would be happy to receive the go-ahead at least a few days before Elon Musk.
"I think I am significantly ahead in the queue from him. I applied five years back,” Mittal said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026.
Mittal’s response came after he was asked a question on Musk's recent potshots at India's telecom billionaires amid the debate over satellite internet services in the country.
The Bharti Airtel chairman noted that his company is yet to receive permission to begin services even as his ground network had been ready for the past three years and that the satellites had been hovering over India for five years.
"We don't have the permission, so we'll be very happy to get it at least a few days before him," Mittal said.
Recently, Musk took to X stating that Starlink was being blocked by certain oligarchs keen to keep a "monopolistic chokehold" on Indians.
Govt Hits out At Elon Musk
The government and Elon Musk engaged in a verbal spat, with the Union Ministry of Communications responding strongly to Musk’s statement and called any suggestion that the framework or its application was unfair or discriminatory "baseless and misconceived".
Musk too responded to the ministry’s message on X and asked whether Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani was "the real boss of India."
'India doesn't allow monopoly in any sector'
In an apparent reference to Musk’s statements on X, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India doesn't allow monopoly in any sector.
"Let me set the record straight. For us, the Department of Telecommunications, we are technology agnostic... Our job is to be able to provide the bouquet of services to every single customer. It is for the customer to choose in a free market which service he or she prefers, and within that service bouquet, which company's service he or she prefers," the minister had said.
Scindia said that the Indian government is close to taking a final decision on the pricing framework for satellite communication services. He categorically stated that all licensed operators, including Starlink, are required to meet security requirements.
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