ETV Bharat / business

Hyundai Motor India Set To Raise Car Prices By Up To Rs 12,800 From June

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 12,800 from June, citing rising input costs, higher commodity prices and increased operational expenses. The company said the extent of the price increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

"In continuation of our earlier letter dated April 08, 2026, submitted in respect of price increase on Hyundai cars, considering the prevailing market conditions and to ensure a balanced approach towards customer interest, we would like to inform that the new prices will now be made effective from June 1, 2026," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The automaker said the price increase has been necessitated due to rising input costs, increased commodity prices and higher operational expenses, among other reasons. While the company continues to optimise costs and minimise the impact on customers, it is constrained to pass on a part of the increased costs to the market through the “nominal” price hike, the filing added.