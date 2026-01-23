ETV Bharat / business

Hyderabad Startup Develops Smart Bedsheet To Monitor Sleep, Detect Insomnia

Hyderabad: In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, people are struggling to get a good night’s sleep, which has led to a number of physical and mental health issues. Addressing this concern, Hyderabad-based startup SparshaCare has developed an innovative smart bedsheet technology, which can detect insomnia, assess sleep quality, and monitor body movement during sleep.

The innovation was recently showcased at the AI Pre-Summit held at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). Though it appears to be an ordinary bedsheet, the product comes with sensors that continuously monitor and analyse sleep patterns and sleeping posture. Company representatives said the technology enables a low-cost home sleep study.

The smart sheet detects body movements and breathing patterns during sleep. In cases where children or elderly individuals accidentally fall off the bed, the system sends an alert through a mobile application if it detects that no one is present on the bed. The sheet also records information on the user’s sleeping position, including how long they sleep on one side, and analyses pressure distribution based on posture.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the system functions without the need for wires or wearable devices. Users can access a detailed analysis of their sleep data through a mobile app. The developers said the product has been created entirely using indigenous technology.