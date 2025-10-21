ETV Bharat / business

Hyderabad Real Estate Developer Booked For Rs 24 Crore Fraud

Hyderabad: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police has registered a case against Shyam Kapoor, designated partner of Fortune Realtors and Developers LLP, on charges of defrauding investors to the tune of Rs 24.28 crore under the pretext of construction project investments.

According to the complaint filed by Amit Kumar and Suchitra, partners in Aditya Investments, and Suchitra’s father, proprietor of Sharvani Associates, significant investments were made in projects run by Fortune Realtors and Developers LLP. Sharvani Associates reportedly invested Rs 16 crore in the company, overseen by Shyam Kapoor. Of this, Kapoor allegedly failed to return Rs 8.53 crore and delayed repayment without valid reasons, despite the projects earning profits from ventures in Goa and Mumbai.

Matters escalated in September 2023, when Amit Kumar, acting at Suchitra’s request, approached Kapoor to recover the dues, only to be asked to invest an additional Rs 30 crore in ongoing projects. Subsequently, Amit Kumar and Suchitra transferred Rs 15.75 crore. When Amit demanded a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Kapoor allegedly issued threats, further raising concerns about the legitimacy of the transactions.