HUL Q3 Profit Up Two-Fold To Rs 6,603 Cr On One-Off Positive Impact From Demerger Of Ice Cream Biz

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,603 crore in the December quarter of FY'26, on a year-on-year basis, driven by a one-off positive impact from the demerger of its ice cream business.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,989 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.

HUL reported an exceptional item (loss) of Rs 576 crore during the quarter due to the implementation of the new Labour Codes. In the December quarter, HUL had demerged its ice cream business to Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd.

"Reported Profit After Tax at Rs 6,603 crore grew by 121 per cent year-on-year, primarily driven by one-off positive impact arising from the Ice Cream demerger, accounted for in accordance with the approved scheme of demerger and applicable accounting standards.

"Excluding exceptional items, Profit After Tax (PAT bei3) at Rs 2,562 crores grew by 1 per cent," said HUL in its earnings statement. Its profit before exceptional items and tax was Rs 3,495 crore.