How US-Iran War And Crude Price Surge Rewrote The Script For Dalal Street

Behind these numbers lies a story of supply chain disruptions, energy markets in turmoil, and a massive flight of capital to safe havens.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
By Krishnanand
Hyderabad: The period beginning February 27 and ending on March 6 started with a jolt and ended with an earthquake for Indian stock markets. As the trading closed on Friday (March 6, 2026), the shape and contours of the Indian market looked totally different from what they were seven days ago, before the breakout of the war between the US and Iran.
The escalation of hostilities between the United States and Israel on the one hand, and Iran on the other side, which now entered the seventh day, transformed the trading floors of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from vibrant trading platforms to stock markets shaken by geopolitical uncertainty.
By the close of business on Friday (March 6), the BSE Sensex settled at 78,918.90, a massive drop from its February 27 close of 81,287.19. This represents a loss of over 2,368 points in just five trading sessions.
Another important index, the broad-based NSE Nifty, similarly buckled under pressure, ending the week at 24,450.45—a steep fall from its February 27 mark of 25,178.65. Behind these numbers lies a story of supply chain disruptions, energy markets in turmoil, and a massive flight of capital to safe havens such as gold and the US dollar.
Impact of Crude Oil Prices on Stock Markets
The primary engine of this week's sell-off was the sudden jump in the global crude oil prices. As news broke about the US-Israeli strikes targeting strategic Iranian assets and the subsequent threat to the Strait of Hormuz, Brent Crude prices surged toward USD 84 per barrel. For an economy like India, which imports over 85 per cent of its oil, this wasn't a distant war. For India, it is a macroeconomic emergency.
However, the impact of crude oil price movement on the Indian stock market, particularly petroleum sector companies, showed a deep divide.
On the one hand, upstream producers such as the state-owned ONGC, which benefit from higher realisation prices, managed to provide a sense of stability. ONGC (NSE), which stood at Rs. 276.95 on February 27, showed resilience to close today at Rs. 276.35. Despite the market's carnage, it lost virtually nothing in value as investors viewed it as a natural hedge.
However, on the other hand, the downstream oil marketing companies, those that sell refined petroleum products such as diesel, petrol and kerosene to the Indian public, bore the brunt. BPCL (NSE), which was at Rs. 352.30 on February 27, has come down to Rs. 330.70 today, a 6.13 per cent decline. Investors fear that with the government wary of inflation, these companies will be forced to absorb the high costs, effectively bleeding their margins to keep prices at the pump stable.
Aviation Sector Hits the Air Pocket
Perhaps no industry felt the heat of the war as severely as the country’s aviation sector. The US-Iran war didn't just raise fuel costs, it also closed the skies for aviation companies. Major Indian carriers were forced to reroute flights away from Middle Eastern airspace, adding hours to travel times and burning significantly more Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).
The data analysed by ETV Bharat reflects a grim picture of the last seven days. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), the biggest domestic player, saw its price on the NSE fall from Rs. 4,520.15 on February 27 to Rs. 4,310.05 on Friday. On the BSE, the movement was near-identical, IndiGo closing at Rs. 4,311.20.
For another important domestic player, SpiceJet, the week was even worse. Starting at Rs. 15.17 (BSE) on February 27, it closed today at Rs. 13.88, representing an 8.5 per cent weekly decline.
Impact on Shipping due to closure of the Strait of Hormuz
With 20 per cent of the world's oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the threat of a maritime blockade sent the shipping and logistics sector into a tailspin.
Adani Ports, which manages significant global gateway traffic, saw its stock price on the BSE slide from Rs. 1,471.10 on February 27 to Rs. 1,408.45 by Friday’s close—a drop of 4.26 per cent.
Yet, amidst this chaos in the stock market, a new trend emerged. Domestic shipbuilders, viewed as critical to India's readiness to deal with global maritime uncertainty, gained the preference of investors. For example, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Starting the period at Rs. 2210.05 (BSE), it defied the pull of the market to close at Rs. 2,382.90 on Friday, a gain of 7.8 per cent.
FII Exodus and the Safe Havens
The period after February 27 was also characterised by a massive exit of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). As global risk appetite evaporated, international funds moved billions out of Indian equities, seeking the safety of the US Dollar and Gold.
"Safe assets had already been trending higher for much of the past two months. This suggests that markets had already embedded a degree of geopolitical risk premium, with some risk of conflict escalation involving Iran priced in before developments of the last weekend," Cassidy Ainsworth-Grace, Global Macro Strategist at Oxford Economics, a London-based think tank, said in a statement sent to ETV Bharat.
This capital flight hit the heavyweights hard, particularly in the banking sector. HDFC Bank, the bellwether of Indian banking stocks, saw its NSE price slip from Rs. 868.65 on February 27 to Rs. 852.10 today. On the BSE, the stock followed suit, reflecting a broad-based institutional sell-off that ignored fundamental value in favour of immediate liquidity.
Two sectors clearly emerged as the preferred investment destination during the week-long market volatility.
First is the country's IT services sector. The reason behind this trend is that because the IT companies earn in US dollars and other major foreign currencies, a weaker Rupee, which touched a record low of 92.17 this week, acts as a natural hedge.
Infosys (NSE) actually managed to end the week in the green, maintaining the stability from its close of Rs. 1,307.40 on February 27 to Rs. 1,305.80 on Friday, while the rest of the Nifty 50 crashed.
As expected, another sector to gain from the market volatility is that of defence stocks.
Bharat Electronics (BEL) climbed from Rs. 446.85 (NSE) on February 27 to Rs. 471.60 today, a 5.5 per cent jump, triggered by the grim reality that global conflict leads to a big order book for the defence companies.
