ETV Bharat / business

How To Get A Good Credit Score? Pay Credit Card Bills On Time, Avoid Multiple Loan Applications

New Delhi: If a credit card holder’s credit score has dropped, the individual will find it difficult to get a new loan or credit card. In such cases, banks are expected to reject the loan application. The credit score primarily depends on repayment history, credit utilisation, and credit inquiries.

As per the UMANG website, CIBIL Score is a 3 digit numeric summary of your credit history, derived by using details found in the Accounts and Enquiries sections on your CIBIL Report and ranges from 300 to 900. The closer an individual’s score is to 900, the higher are the chances of getting loan /credit card/

The most important rule for improving a credit score is to pay every bill on time. Whenever a payment is delayed, banks send the report to credit bureaus, causing the credit score to decline. Also, remember to try to pay the entire outstanding balance, not just the 'minimum amount due'.

If the credit card limit is set at Rs 1 lakh and the cardholder frequently spends around 100 percent of the entire limit. In such cases, banks believe the person is 'heavily dependent on credit.' Thus, this should be avoided.

The CIBIL Score is impacted if too many outstanding bills or unpaid EMIs accumulate. However, clearing old dues does not immediately erase the record of late payments.