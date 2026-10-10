ETV Bharat / business

How to Check Gold Purity Before You Buy or Sell

New Delhi: Gold purity, measured in karats, plays a crucial role in determining its value and worth. But gold purity is not just about money. It can also affect a piece of jewellery’s durability, suitability for people with sensitive skin, and overall investment value. As the old saying goes, “All that glitters is not gold.” Most gold jewellery contains other metals mixed with gold, making it essential for buyers and sellers to verify its purity.

In a market where counterfeit gold and purity-related fraud is a concern, understanding how to check gold purity is more important than ever. Whether you are buying jewellery, investing in gold bullion, or pledging gold as collateral for a loan, verifying its authenticity can help protect your finances and prevent you from paying more than it is worth. It is not just about trust; it is about making informed financial decisions.

Knowing the different levels of gold purity and the methods used to test them can help you avoid costly mistakes, whether you are purchasing jewellery, applying for a gold loan, or managing an investment portfolio. Modern technology has made gold testing more sophisticated, but misconceptions and unreliable testing methods can still lead to confusion. Understanding how gold purity is measured and which testing methods are reliable can help you make better decisions.

Gold Purity

Gold purity is expressed in karats or fineness, which establish the proportion of pure gold contained in an object.

Karats (K):

24K – 99.9% gold purity

22K – 91.6% purity, found in jewellery

18K – 75% purity, long-lasting and fashionable

14K – 58.5% purity, found in affordability

10K – 41.7% purity, applied in day-to-day products

Marked on a scale of 1,000. For instance, 999 is pure gold, and 916 is equivalent to 22K gold.

Gold is usually mixed with other metals such as silver, copper, or nickel to produce stronger alloys suitable for everyday wear. Thus, it is important to know how to ensure purity before the transaction.

Gold Purity Testing

The following are the most trustworthy techniques to test gold purity:

BIS Hallmarking

In India, gold is certified with a hallmark by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). A standard BIS hallmark contains:

BIS logo

Purity (e.g., 916 for 22K)

Hallmarking year

HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) – an alphanumeric code of identification

Always check for this stamp when purchasing gold to ascertain its genuineness.

Acid Test

This classic method consists of applying nitric acid to a scratch placed on the gold item. Various acids interact with various levels of karat.

Advantages: Speedy and cheap

Disadvantages: Can destroy the jewellery if done carelessly

Magnet Test

Gold is not magnetic. If your piece of gold adheres to a magnet, it probably has other metals present.

Pros: Easy to do

Cons: Does not establish specific purity