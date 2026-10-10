How to Check Gold Purity Before You Buy or Sell
Whether you're buying jewellery or collateralising gold for a loan, checking its authenticity safeguards your financial interest.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold purity, measured in karats, plays a crucial role in determining its value and worth. But gold purity is not just about money. It can also affect a piece of jewellery’s durability, suitability for people with sensitive skin, and overall investment value. As the old saying goes, “All that glitters is not gold.” Most gold jewellery contains other metals mixed with gold, making it essential for buyers and sellers to verify its purity.
In a market where counterfeit gold and purity-related fraud is a concern, understanding how to check gold purity is more important than ever. Whether you are buying jewellery, investing in gold bullion, or pledging gold as collateral for a loan, verifying its authenticity can help protect your finances and prevent you from paying more than it is worth. It is not just about trust; it is about making informed financial decisions.
Knowing the different levels of gold purity and the methods used to test them can help you avoid costly mistakes, whether you are purchasing jewellery, applying for a gold loan, or managing an investment portfolio. Modern technology has made gold testing more sophisticated, but misconceptions and unreliable testing methods can still lead to confusion. Understanding how gold purity is measured and which testing methods are reliable can help you make better decisions.
Gold Purity
Gold purity is expressed in karats or fineness, which establish the proportion of pure gold contained in an object.
Karats (K):
24K – 99.9% gold purity
22K – 91.6% purity, found in jewellery
18K – 75% purity, long-lasting and fashionable
14K – 58.5% purity, found in affordability
10K – 41.7% purity, applied in day-to-day products
Marked on a scale of 1,000. For instance, 999 is pure gold, and 916 is equivalent to 22K gold.
Gold is usually mixed with other metals such as silver, copper, or nickel to produce stronger alloys suitable for everyday wear. Thus, it is important to know how to ensure purity before the transaction.
Gold Purity Testing
The following are the most trustworthy techniques to test gold purity:
BIS Hallmarking
In India, gold is certified with a hallmark by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). A standard BIS hallmark contains:
BIS logo
Purity (e.g., 916 for 22K)
Hallmarking year
HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) – an alphanumeric code of identification
Always check for this stamp when purchasing gold to ascertain its genuineness.
Acid Test
This classic method consists of applying nitric acid to a scratch placed on the gold item. Various acids interact with various levels of karat.
Advantages: Speedy and cheap
Disadvantages: Can destroy the jewellery if done carelessly
Magnet Test
Gold is not magnetic. If your piece of gold adheres to a magnet, it probably has other metals present.
Pros: Easy to do
Cons: Does not establish specific purity
Density Test
The density of gold is about 19.3 g/cm³. By knowing the weight and water displacement, you can figure out its density to estimate its purity.
Pros: Accurate for pure gold
Cons: Needs specialized equipment
X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) Test
A professional, non-destructive test that relies on X-rays to examine metal content.
Pros: Very precise
Cons: Needs costly equipment
Electronic Gold Testing
Handheld devices using conductivity to approximate karat level.
Pros: User-friendly and fast
Cons: May not give exact fineness
Ultrasonic Testing
Uses sound waves to detect fake or hollow items.
Pros: Effective for spotting filled or plated gold
Cons: Requires specialized tools
Fire Assay Method
Considered the gold standard for purity testing, this method involves melting the gold to analyze its exact content.
Pros: Most accurate
Cons: Destructive and not suitable for finished jewellery
Tips for Accurate Assessment
Always check the BIS hallmark for assurance.
Employ several techniques such as acid and magnet tests for cross-checks.
Do not use at-home DIY acid tests on precious items; they can be destructive.
Purchase a small gold tester for domestic use if you handle a lot of gold.
Seek experts for high-value or investment-grade gold.
Being able to test gold purity is something that all buyers, sellers, and investors need to know. With technology and awareness advancing, it is now simpler and more accurate to test gold's authenticity. Yet, for ultimate peace of mind, particularly for larger purchases, seeing a certified jeweller is always the best course of action.
Whether you're purchasing an eternity gold piece or saving for the future, knowing and verifying gold purity guarantees you full value for your money—and serenity with each glint.
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