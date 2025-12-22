How Three Friends From Assam Turned COVID-19 Lockdown Into An Opportunity To Launch Packaged Food Brand
Published : December 22, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
Moran: The Assamese proverb 'laagi thakile maagi khabo nalage' (hard work eliminates the need to beg) has been demonstrated literally by three friends from Khowang in the Dibrugarh district. Armed with modern thinking, determination and innovation, Jitu Bora, Diganta Saikia, and Vardaan Saikia have established a successful dry meat enterprise that is now popular across India.
They turned the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown into an opportunity by launching the brand 'Manxho'. Starting with dried pork and later expanding to duck, chicken, fish and other local products, their scientifically processed and vacuum-packed items gained nationwide popularity through online orders and courier delivery.
Their venture now generates lakhs of rupees in revenue while providing direct employment to eight people and supporting hundreds of local farmers, exemplifying entrepreneurship, self-reliance and resilience.
Before the pandemic, Diganta and Vardaan ran a large pig farm. Through scientific pig farming, they had already moved towards self-reliance, but the lockdown made it difficult to continue. With permission from the district administration, they began supplying raw and dry pork door-to-door within their district, aiming initially to sell the pigs from their own farm. Unexpectedly, their products gained wide popularity.
At the same time, Jitu owned a resort in Khowang, which remained shut due to the absence of tourists during the pandemic. The three friends joined hands and started their dry meat venture from the resort premises, formally launching their brand in 2020.
Diganta disclosed, "During the lockdown, we couldn't shut down the pig farm as the animals needed regular feed. With administrative permission, we started packaging and delivering raw and dry meat under the brand name 'Manxho'. Soon, people started liking it. Many who returned to other states after the lockdown began calling us to order meat, which inspired us to expand deliveries across India."
Within a year, 'Manxho' successfully expanded its reach nationwide. The brand now delivers online orders to almost all the Indian states. "So far, we have completed over 10,000 online deliveries. We have also established 25 dry meat outlets across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh," he said.
Encouraged by the popularity of dried pork, the trio expanded into dried duck meat, chicken, and dry fish. The customers can now order dried pork, duck, chicken, fish, rice and the famous Bhut Jolokia online. Addressing concerns about food safety, Diganta clarified that the dry meat is prepared using fully scientific methods.
"After proper drying, the meat is vacuum-packed. It remains fresh for up to 10 days without refrigeration and reaches places like Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Goa, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands within seven days. Once refrigerated, it remains good for up to three months. All our products are laboratory-tested before reaching consumers," he said.
After shutting down their own pig farm, the entrepreneurs now procure locally raised pigs from villages. Jitu explained that buying pigs from local farmers helps maintain quality while also supporting rural livelihoods. "Although pigs from outside states are cheaper, we prefer locally reared pigs to maintain quality and support local farmers," he said.
Their venture provides direct employment to eight men and women and indirectly supports over a hundred people by sourcing ducks, chickens, rice and Bhut Jolokia from local farmers.
Their journey from a small village in Upper Assam to a nationwide market stands out as a powerful example of resilience, innovation, and self-reliance born out of crisis.
