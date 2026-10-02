How Much Interest Will You Get On Post Office MIS, Sukanya And Other Small Savings Schemes
Small savings schemes, include PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and National Savings Certificate (NSC). Kisan Vikas Patra, Post Office MIS.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
New Delhi: Crores of people across the country have deposited their hard-earned money in small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and National Savings Certificate (NSC). In this article, we inform you about the interest rates for the schemes.
Importantly, the government announced it will keep the interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes for the 10th straight quarter, beginning October 1, 2026. The government last changed the interest rate on some schemes in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.
“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from October 1, 2026, and ending on December 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026) of FY 2026-27,” the Finance Ministry stated in a notification.
Post Office savings
People having Post Office savings accounts will continue to earn a 4 percent interest rate on their deposit money. The interest rate for the three-year Post Office Time Deposit has been maintained at 7.1 percent.
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme beneficiaries will continue to earn 7.4% interest during the October-December quarter of FY27. There has been no change in the interest rate for this scheme for the new quarter.
PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi Interest Rate
Public Provident Fund (PPF), a popular choice for long-term investment, will continue to provide 7.1 percent interest to the subscribers.
The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana beneficiaries will continue to receive 8.2 percent interest on their deposits. The SSY scheme aims to secure the future of the girl child. This is among the key interest rates offered across small savings schemes.
NSC and KVP Interest Rates
The National Savings Certificate (NSC) investors will continue to get 7.7 percent interest on their savings. The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) remains fixed at 7.5 percent. Investments made in the KVP mature in 115 months.
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