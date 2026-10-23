ETV Bharat / business

How Merchant Category Codes Affect Your Credit Card Rewards

How Merchant Category Codes Quietly Change the Rewards You Earn

Credit card rewards are often linked to categories, not just purchases. A cardholder may think of a transaction as fuel or bill payment, but the reward is calculated based on the Merchant Category Code (MCC). That code can decide whether the transaction earns base rewards, accelerated rewards, cashback, or nothing. Many credit card offers rely on these category rules, so reading the MCC-related terms can help cardholders understand the actual benefit before spending. In this article, we’ll go over the details for MCC and credit card offers, so you have a better idea of the rewards you earn.

What Is MCC in Credit Card Rewards

A Merchant Category Code (MCC) is a four-digit code used to classify a merchant by business type. Credit card issuers use MCCs to decide whether a transaction qualifies rewards.

A rewards programme may offer cashback on online shopping, dining, fuel, grocery, or utility spends. The issuer then uses MCCs to identify whether the transaction falls within the eligible category. That is why credit card offers should be read along with the category rules and exclusions.

Term

Meaning

Merchant

The seller or service provider accepting the payment.

MCC

The code used to classify the merchant category.

Eligible MCC

A category that qualifies for rewards or bonus rewards.

Excluded MCC

A category that does not qualify for certain rewards, cashback, or accelerated benefits.

How Do MCCs Change the Rewards You Earn

MCCs change rewards because the benefit is usually linked to the merchant category, not only to the product or service purchased. A transaction that looks like shopping to the cardholder can be processed under utilities, wallet loading, education, government services, fuel, or another category.

MCCs can affect rewards in these ways:

• Base rewards: Some categories earn regular reward points.

• Accelerated rewards: Selected categories earn higher rewards.

• Cashback eligibility: Cashback applies only to defined categories.

• Exclusions: Some categories do not earn rewards.

• Caps: Higher rewards apply only up to a monthly or billing-cycle limit.

• Fees or charges: Certain categories attract separate charges under card terms.

Cardholders making high-value transactions should check how the merchant category is treated before relying on the headline reward rate.

What Are Common MCC-Based Exclusions

MCC-based exclusions are categories that do not earn rewards, cashback, or accelerated benefits under the card terms. Commonly excluded or separately treated categories can include:

Spend Type

Checking Requirement

Wallet Loading

Often treated separately from retail shopping.

Rent Payments

Can be excluded, capped, or charged separately.

Utilities

Often earn lower rewards or no accelerated rewards.

Fuel

Usually follows separate surcharge or reward rules.

Education Fees

Can be excluded from cashback offers.

Government Or Tax Payments

Often fall under separate MCCs.

Insurance

Often does not qualify for accelerated rewards.

Cash Withdrawal

Usually does not earn rewards.

A shopping credit card can deliver better value when the cardholder’s frequent merchants fall within eligible MCCs. Before choosing one, cardholders should check whether their usual online, retail, grocery, or lifestyle spending qualifies under the reward terms.