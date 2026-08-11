ETV Bharat / business

How Gurugram, With Highest Facilities, Posing Stiff Competition To 'Maximum City' Of Mumbai In Ultra-luxury Housing Space

Gurugram: A Rs 271-crore deal for a 17,200-square-foot penthouse in Gurugram, Haryana, has proved that it pays to “premiumise” the property market.

This transaction, part of DLF's 'The Dahlias' project, is being hailed as one of the most expensive single-unit residential deals in India. The penthouse has a carpet area of ​​approximately 10,500 square feet. This translates to a price of nearly Rs 1.58 lakh per square foot based on the super area and approximately Rs 2.6 lakh per square foot based on the carpet area.

This deal has ignited a debate: Why are property prices in Gurugram rising so rapidly? Is Gurugram challenging Mumbai's luxury real estate market?

According to a report by India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix, 1,494 homes priced at Rs 10 crore or more were sold in Gurugram in 2025. The total sales value amounted to approximately Rs 24,120 crore. In 2023, sales in this same segment stood at around Rs 4,004 crore. This means the transaction value increased nearly six-fold in two years while the number of units sold saw a nearly 10-fold surge. This indicates that the Rs 271 crore penthouse is not an isolated incident; the entire market for homes priced above Rs 10 crore in Gurugram has expanded rapidly.

In 2025, Gurugram surpassed Mumbai in terms of the total value of homes sold at Rs 10 crore and above. The figure for Gurugram stood at approximately Rs 24,120 crore, whereas sales in Mumbai totalled around Rs 21,902 crore. However, this does not mean that Gurugram's entire real estate market has become more expensive than Mumbai's. While the two cities differ in terms of land, population, development, and the nature of their real estate, Gurugram's rapid emergence in the ultra-luxury segment (properties priced above Rs 10 crore) marks a significant shift.

Mumbai has long been recognised as India's most expensive and premium real estate market. However, Delhi-NCR — and Gurugram in particular — is now posing stiff competition to Mumbai in the ultra-luxury housing space. Key factors driving this include land availability, larger apartment sizes, superior road connectivity, proximity to the airport, the presence of corporate hubs, and rapidly developing infrastructure. Compared to Mumbai, buyers in Gurugram are finding larger properties and projects equipped with modern amenities.

Gurugram has taken the lead in the Delhi-NCR luxury housing market. Large-scale premium projects in areas such as Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, and the Dwarka Expressway have strengthened this market.