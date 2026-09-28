ETV Bharat / business

Housing Sales In Top 7 Cities Up 3 Percent In Jul-Sep At 1 Lakh Units: Anarock

New Delhi: Housing sales in India's seven major cities rose 3 per cent annually to over 1 lakh units during July-September on better demand in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, according to Anarock.

In value terms, Anarock said that the total sales rose by 2 per cent to Rs 1.55 lakh crore during July-September from Rs 1.52 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Last week, real estate data analytics firm PropEquity pointed out that the total sales fell 6 per cent to 1.03 lakh units during the September quarter.

On Monday, real estate consultant Anarock released its data for the primary housing market for the July-September quarter, stating that the average residential property price across the top seven cities collectively witnessed annual growth of 7 per cent.

Sales of residential properties stood at 1,00,220 units during July-September this year, up from 97,080 in the year-ago period.

Sales rose in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru and Hyderabad but declined in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri highlighted that MMR and Bengaluru accounted for 48 per cent of the total sales across the top seven cities in Q3 2026.

As per the data, housing sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) rose 5 per cent to 31,750 units in July-September 2026 from 30,260 units in the year-ago period.

In Bengaluru, the sales increased 12 per cent to 16,670 units from 14,835 units.

Sales of residential properties in Hyderabad rose 15 per cent to 12,970 units from 11,305 units.

However, in Pune, sales declined 6 per cent to 15,690 units from 16,620 units.

In Delhi-NCR, sales dipped 1 per cent to 13,765 units from 13,920 units.