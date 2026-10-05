Home Loan: Key Factors To Consider - EMI Structure, Prepayment, Interest Rates And More
This article outlines the key factors to consider while planning for a Home Loan.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Several people buy residential properties by taking out home loans. A home loan is a long-term financial commitment that directly impacts an applicant’s monthly income and savings. An individual should take a loan after thoroughly studying the guidelines starting from the application stage to final repayment.
Determine the EMI Range
The applicant should determine the right EMI range. The total loan installments should not exceed 30% to 40% of your net take-home salary. Loan applicants should also consider home-related expenses, while deciding the loan amount.
An individual should ensure income stability and maintain an emergency fund as financial situations can deteriorate over the course of time. If there is a salary cut or a job loss, the person should have an emergency fund ready to pay EMIs and cover household expenses.
While taking a loan, an applicant should know the difference between Fixed and Floating interest rates. In case of a fixed rate, the interest rate remains constant throughout the loan tenure. A floating rate changes based on policies announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Credit Score
While planning to take a loan, ensure to check Hidden Costs and Credit Score. The applicant should assess the total cost of loan by including other loan-related charges such as processing fees, legal and technical charges, and administrative fees.
Also, a healthy credit score (750 or higher) enables an individual to secure a loan at the lowest interest rate.
Selecting a Right Tenure of loan is very important as a longer loan tenure results in a lower monthly EMI but the interest payments are on the higher side. In case of a short tenure of loan, the EMIs are on the upper side, but total interest is less.
An individual should get a better understanding of the difference between a Sanction Letter and a Loan Agreement. A sanction letter is an initial approval issued by the bank which details the estimated loan amount and interest rate. The Loan Agreement document has the actual terms and conditions, such as interest rate, reset rules, EMI schedule, and legal information regarding penalties.
EMI Structure
In the initial years, a significant portion of your EMI goes towards paying the interest, irrespective of any bank. An applicant should also take note of pre-payment penalties, foreclosure charges, and late payment fees.
The banks disburse the entire loan amount for a ready-to-move-in house in a lump sum, whereas for an under-construction property, the money is disbursed in tranches based on the stages of construction. Until the project is completed, the loan applicant is required to pay the interest component (Pre-EMI).
Importantly, an individual should keep comparing loan's interest rate on a regular basis. If any other bank is charging less interest compared to your current rate, request your bank to lower the rate or consider transferring the loan (refinancing).
Always pay your EMIs on time to avoid damaging your credit score.
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