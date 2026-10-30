ETV Bharat / business

HNI Term Insurance Bookings Double Since April 2023; Under-35 Wealthy Indians Drive Growth

New Delhi: India’s affluent families drive 100 per cent jump since April 2023 in high-net-worth individual (HNI) Term Insurance bookings. A report mentioned that the average sum assured also recorded a rise of 30 per cent during the period. It is an indication that the wealthy Indians are opting for substantial financial protection.

According to a Policy Bazaar report, 50% of HNIs below the age of 35 are emerging as the key growth cohort. This is in contrast with the traditional perception that high-value life insurance is primarily an older HNI’s purchase.

According to the data, the younger generation of wealthy families in India are emerging as a key driver of this growth, with HNIs below the age of 35 accounting for a significant share of new demand.

The data highlights affluent customers are treating term insurance as a way to protect family wealth, meet long-term financial commitments and secure their dependants' financial future.

Multi-crore term insurance policies gain popularity

The high-value life insurance is becoming more popular, as policies offering a sum assured of Rs 3 crore and above are witnessing a 25% increase.

Multi-crore life cover gains traction among HNIs

Life cover amount Proportion of HNI buyers Rs 3 crore and above 25.00% Rs 5 crore and above 5.00% Rs 7 crore and above 1.50% Rs 10 crore and above 1.00%

The report attributed the rise in larger cover term insurance to the introduction of zero GST on individual life insurance premiums.

Salaried HNI customers: The average sum assured stands at around Rs 2 crore. The highest life cover purchased on the platform was Rs 25 crore.

The data stated HNI customers are also strengthening their insurance policies through additional riders. Twenty per cent of HNI customers have opted for Accidental Total and Permanent Disability, making it the most popular rider. Critical illness was placed at second spot as 15 per cent subscribed to the additional protection.