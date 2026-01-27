ETV Bharat / business

Hindalco Announces Rs 21,000-Cr Aluminium Smelter Expansion In Odisha

New Delhi: Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, on Tuesday announced a Rs 21,000-crore plan to expand its aluminium smelter in Odisha. The company has commissioned a Rs 4,500-crore facility for flat rolled products and battery-grade aluminium foil production. Aluminium products serve as essential raw materials for lithium-ion batteries in EVs and energy storage systems. These investments align with the Centre's push to boost domestic manufacturing.

Hindalco's integrated operations provide employment to nearly 23,000 people, with the next phase expected to generate over 15,000 additional direct and indirect jobs.

In a statement, Hindalco said, "The company flagged a Rs 21,000-crore, 3.6 lakh-tonne-per-annum smelter expansion at its Aditya Aluminium complex in Sambalpur and commissioned a 1.7 lakh tonne-per-annum Flat Rolled Products (FRP) and battery-grade aluminium foil manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore." The projects were inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

These projects form part of the company's broader growth capital expenditure programme, with around Rs 37,000 crore planned for Odisha across upstream and downstream aluminium operations.

Hindalco is the country's largest flat rolled products player, accounting for over 50 per cent of the domestic market. With nearly 40 per cent of flat-rolled aluminium imported into India, the expanded FRP capacity is likely to reduce import dependence by nearly half, supporting domestic manufacturing and improving India's competitiveness in high-grade aluminium products.