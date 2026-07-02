Hero MotoCorp To Invest ₹3,200 Crore in Andhra Pradesh, Create 4,000 Additional Jobs
Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation stone for Hero MotoCorp's Global Parts Center 2.0 (GPC-2.0), affirms commitment to industrial development.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the state government is implementing policies to foster industrial development in the state.
On Wednesday, Naidu laid the foundation stone for the ‘Global Parts Center 2.0’ (GPC-2.0), a new facility being constructed by Hero MotoCorp at a cost of ₹750 crore in Madanapalle, Satyavedu Mandal, of Tirupati district. He unveiled the foundation plaque alongside Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister outlined the state's investment-friendly environment, industrial policy, and future plans. Naidu hailed Brijmohan Lall Munjal, the founder of the Hero Group, not merely as an industrialist but as a nation-builder.
Recalling Hero MotoCorp's decision to establish its manufacturing base in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said the government had persuaded the company in 2018 to invest in the state instead of elsewhere.
"When Hero Motors intended to set up a plant in another state in 2018, we held discussions and persuaded them to establish a facility here with an investment of ₹1,600 crore. That plant now produces 1.5 million vehicles annually. It is gratifying to see the production of the ‘Vida’ EV scooters introduced by the company. Hero should develop the Sri City plant into its largest hub," the Chief Minister said. He urged Pawan Munjal to expedite the company's expansion plans, which involve an additional investment of ₹3,200 crore.
Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's strong road, rail, air and port connectivity, Chandrababu noted that the state government is implementing policies to attract investment.
"The state boasts excellent road, rail, air, and maritime connectivity. Amaravati stands as a testament to our commitment to making farmers partners in development. Women in Andhra Pradesh are hardworking and quick to acquire skills; it is a matter of pride that women constitute 40% of the workforce at the Hero plant," the CM said.
"A quantum computing center is coming up in Amaravati by December. While plans have been prepared to generate 160 gigawatts of green energy, agreements for 100 gigawatts have already been finalised. We are also set to launch work on a green steel plant in Kadapa with an investment of ₹16,000 crore," he said.
Munjal, while reflecting on the company's expansion, said Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of India's most industry-friendly destinations.
He said the new 85,000-square-metre Global Parts Center 2.0 is being developed across an area of approximately 85,000 square meters using fully automated systems and will serve as a key hub for meeting both domestic needs and international after-sales and spare parts supply requirements.
He announced plans to invest ₹3,200 crore over the next five years to develop the Tirupati unit into a world-class mega-hub for manufacturing automobile and EV components.
Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman further said that the company would increase its annual production capacity from 1.2 million to 1.5 million units and create employment opportunities for an additional 4,000 people. He also announced the launch of the 'Heroes of Tomorrow' Scholarship Programme in memory of Hero Group founder to cover the fees of meritorious students pursuing technical education across 28 districts.
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