ETV Bharat / business

Hero MotoCorp To Invest ₹3,200 Crore in Andhra Pradesh, Create 4,000 Additional Jobs

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the state government is implementing policies to foster industrial development in the state.

On Wednesday, Naidu laid the foundation stone for the ‘Global Parts Center 2.0’ (GPC-2.0), a new facility being constructed by Hero MotoCorp at a cost of ₹750 crore in Madanapalle, Satyavedu Mandal, of Tirupati district. He unveiled the foundation plaque alongside Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister outlined the state's investment-friendly environment, industrial policy, and future plans. Naidu hailed Brijmohan Lall Munjal, the founder of the Hero Group, not merely as an industrialist but as a nation-builder.

Recalling Hero MotoCorp's decision to establish its manufacturing base in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said the government had persuaded the company in 2018 to invest in the state instead of elsewhere.

"When Hero Motors intended to set up a plant in another state in 2018, we held discussions and persuaded them to establish a facility here with an investment of ₹1,600 crore. That plant now produces 1.5 million vehicles annually. It is gratifying to see the production of the ‘Vida’ EV scooters introduced by the company. Hero should develop the Sri City plant into its largest hub," the Chief Minister said. He urged Pawan Munjal to expedite the company's expansion plans, which involve an additional investment of ₹3,200 crore.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's strong road, rail, air and port connectivity, Chandrababu noted that the state government is implementing policies to attract investment.