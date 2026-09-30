ETV Bharat / business

Health Insurance Riders: 5 Add-Ons That Can Expand Your Policy Coverage

New Delhi: Rising medical expenses have made health insurance an essential part of people’s lives. The issuance of health insurance policies has surged following the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite several guidelines and an easy process, scores of people still struggle to select a health insurance plan that truly meets their needs. In this article, we inform you about riders that allow you to customise your policy according to your specific requirements.

Riders are additional features that, when opted for, can secure extra benefits for the beneficiary at a minimal cost. The additional features make basic insurance policies more comprehensive.

Maternity Cover Rider

Many health insurance policies do not include maternity coverage. Adding a maternity cover rider to the health policy, can cover certain expenses incurred during childbirth. Notably, the benefits of Maternity Cover Rider can only be availed after a waiting period, depending upon the policy details.

Critical Illness Rider

Critical illnesses do not fall under the purview of many health policies. Policyholders can purchase a critical illness rider alongside their health insurance policy to cover such illnesses.

If a policy subscriber has purchased a policy worth Rs 10 lakh and also opted for a critical illness rider worth Rs 5 lakh, the beneficiary will receive a lump-sum payment of Rs 5 lakh if the person is diagnosed with any of the critical illnesses listed in the policy.

Accidental Disability