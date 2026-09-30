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Health Insurance Riders: 5 Add-Ons That Can Expand Your Policy Coverage

Buying Health Insurance? These Riders Can Help Customise Your Policy - Maternity Cover, Critical Illness, Room Rent, etc.

Health Insurance Riders
Health Insurance Riders Explained: Maternity, Critical Illness, Room Rent and More (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Rising medical expenses have made health insurance an essential part of people’s lives. The issuance of health insurance policies has surged following the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite several guidelines and an easy process, scores of people still struggle to select a health insurance plan that truly meets their needs. In this article, we inform you about riders that allow you to customise your policy according to your specific requirements.

Riders are additional features that, when opted for, can secure extra benefits for the beneficiary at a minimal cost. The additional features make basic insurance policies more comprehensive.

Maternity Cover Rider

Many health insurance policies do not include maternity coverage. Adding a maternity cover rider to the health policy, can cover certain expenses incurred during childbirth. Notably, the benefits of Maternity Cover Rider can only be availed after a waiting period, depending upon the policy details.

Critical Illness Rider

Critical illnesses do not fall under the purview of many health policies. Policyholders can purchase a critical illness rider alongside their health insurance policy to cover such illnesses.

If a policy subscriber has purchased a policy worth Rs 10 lakh and also opted for a critical illness rider worth Rs 5 lakh, the beneficiary will receive a lump-sum payment of Rs 5 lakh if the person is diagnosed with any of the critical illnesses listed in the policy.

Accidental Disability

If a policy subscriber meets with an accident and becomes disabled, the insurance company pays the rider's specified amount. Also, if the policyholder suffers total disability, the insurance company is entitled to pay the full specified amount.

Room Rent Waiver Rider

This is one of the most important factors as bed charges in hospitals have skyrocketed. Many health insurance policies have a limit (or cap) on room rent. For example, suppose a person is entitled to a room rent limit of Rs 5,000 per day, but the room charge at a particular hospital is Rs 8,000 per day. In this case, the individual is required to pay the excess amount. However, if a room rent waiver rider is added to the policy, one can opt for a room of their own choice without incurring any additional cost.

Hospital Cash Rider

This rider helps policyholders receive a cash amount for the entire duration of hospital stay.

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TAGGED:

HEALTH INSURANCE RIDERS
HEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE
HEALTH INSURANCE MATERNITY
HEALTH INSURANCE SERIOUS ILLNESS
HEALTH INSURANCE

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