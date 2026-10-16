ETV Bharat / business

HDFC MF, Tata MF, ICICI Prudential And Others Restrict Fresh Investments In Gold FoFs

New Delhi: Several Mutual Fund houses, including HDFC Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life, DSP and Invesco India restricted new investments in their gold fund-of-funds (FoFs). The decision has startled many people as during the festive season Indians rush to buy gold.

The fund houses have not given any reason for the prohibition of investment in Gold ETFs. However, investors are allowed to redeem their existing investments.

Tata Mutual Fund has temporarily suspended new Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), additional lump sum investments, switch-ins, top-ups, and Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) registrations from October 16.

“Furthermore, installments under existing SIP/STP registrations (which were made before the effective date) will continue and will be processed at the applicable NAV,” the fund house stated in its release.

It is being said that the particular transactions have been stopped to avoid a rush into gold FoFs during the festive season.

According to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Rs 4,450.61 crore was pumped in Gold Exchange-Traded Funds in September 2026, as compared to Rs 2,596.70 crore in August 2026.

Gold ETFs are mutual funds in which gold can be invested in an abstract manner but no physical gold is to be seen. They come in the shape of the existing price of gold and are easily exchangeable in the share market like equity shares.