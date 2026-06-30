ETV Bharat / business

HDFC Board Picks Up Ex-Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar To Steer Bank

New Delhi: The board of HDFC Bank on Monday appointed former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar as its new chairman, who had been instrumental in revitalising public sector banking and the financial sector.

Kumar, who later served as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India, is also credited with setting a world record for overseeing the 2024 General Election, where the largest number of voters participated. He would replace Atanu Chakraborty, who abruptly resigned citing ethical concerns in March.

The board approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as an Independent Director of the bank for a period of 4 years, with effect from June 30, 2026, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

It also cleared, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the appointment, including remuneration of Kumar as a Part-time Chairman of the bank for a period of 3 years, effective from the date as approved by the central bank, it said.

As Secretary, Department of Financial Services (2017-2020), Kumar assumed charge at a time when public sector banks were grappling with high levels of unrecognised NPAs, capital inadequacy, equity and debt being diverted, governance challenges, including large consortiums, NBFCs struggling to fill micro credit gaps post demonetisation, ponzy schemes sucking poor's little savings, etc, the bank said in his profile.

Within a fortnight of Kumar's joining the Department of Financial Services, accounts of about 3.38 lakh shell companies were frozen, hitting at the architecture of black money itself. Curbs on ponzy schemes followed by getting the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, passed, it said.

Through decisive policy direction and execution, Kumar led a comprehensive clean-up of bank balance sheets by mandating transparent recognition and provisioning of NPAs and by enforcing accountability among borrowers under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code framework, it said.

"His approach addressed the long-standing twin balance sheet problem by restoring credit discipline and rebooting the creditor-debtor relationship. These efforts, structured around the '4R strategy' of Recognition, Resolution, Recapitalisation, and Reforms, enabled a sharp turnaround in the banking sector, with public sector banks returning to sustained profitability and improved asset quality," it said.