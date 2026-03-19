ETV Bharat / business

HDFC Bank Shares Tumble Nearly 9 Pc After Chairman Quits

New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Bank dived nearly 9 per cent on Thursday morning trade after Atanu Chakraborty resigned as chairman of the country's second biggest lender, citing ethical concerns.

The blue-chip stock tanked 8.41 per cent to Rs 772 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock tumbled 8.66 per cent to hit the 52-week low of Rs 770.

The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 65,176.48 crore to Rs 12,31,666.45 crore.

The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

The 30-share BSE Sensex traded 1740.34 points lower at 74,949.92 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 514.85 points to 23,262.95.