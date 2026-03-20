ETV Bharat / business

HDFC Bank Shares End 2% Lower Over Chakraborty's Resignation

New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Bank ended over 2 per cent lower on Friday, extending the previous day's losses, after non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty's resignation.

The bellwether stock declined 2.41 per cent to settle at Rs 780.45 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 2.63 per cent to Rs 778.60. At the NSE, it edged lower by 2.22 per cent to end at Rs 780.45. Shares of HDFC Bank had dived over 5 per cent on Thursday.

The company's market valuation has eroded by Rs 95,575.65 crore to Rs 12,01,267.28 crore in two days.

Chakraborty had abruptly resigned, citing differences over values and ethics, a ground that the management of the country's second-largest lender said was 'baffling', as the former bureaucrat offered no specific instance despite repeated requests.