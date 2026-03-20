HDFC Bank Shares End 2% Lower Over Chakraborty's Resignation
The company's market valuation has eroded by Rs 95,575.65 crore to Rs 12,01,267.28 crore in two days.
By PTI
Published : March 20, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Bank ended over 2 per cent lower on Friday, extending the previous day's losses, after non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty's resignation.
The bellwether stock declined 2.41 per cent to settle at Rs 780.45 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 2.63 per cent to Rs 778.60. At the NSE, it edged lower by 2.22 per cent to end at Rs 780.45. Shares of HDFC Bank had dived over 5 per cent on Thursday.
The company's market valuation has eroded by Rs 95,575.65 crore to Rs 12,01,267.28 crore in two days.
Chakraborty had abruptly resigned, citing differences over values and ethics, a ground that the management of the country's second-largest lender said was 'baffling', as the former bureaucrat offered no specific instance despite repeated requests.
Keki Mistry, a veteran of the HDFC Bank Group, who was appointed the interim chairman following the resignation, said there may have been 'relationship issues' between Chakraborty and the executive leadership, but found no substantive concerns behind the departure. Mistry emphasised that the bank's operations and governance remain stable. This is the first time that a part-time chairman of HDFC Bank left mid-way, raising concerns over the lender's functioning.
"Certain happenings and practices within the bank that I have observed over the last two years are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision," Chakraborty said in his resignation letter dated March 17. In a letter addressed to the Chairman of Governance, Nomination, Remuneration Committee (NRC), HK Bhanwala, Chakraborty said, "There are no other material reasons for my resignation other than those stated above".
In a late evening Wednesday filing, HDFC Bank said Chakraborty has on March 18, 2026, tendered his resignation as the Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of the bank with immediate effect.
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