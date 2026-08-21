ETV Bharat / business

HDFC Bank Raises USD 1.75 Billion Via Overseas Bond Issue

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has raised USD 1.75 billion through overseas bonds to fund its business growth. HDFC Bank, acting through GIFT City Branch, has completed the issue of USD 1.75 billion in senior unsecured bonds, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

This is the largest-ever fundraising by an Indian bank since the global financial crisis, and the issue generated interest from investors across Asia, the US, and Europe.

The private sector lender has raised USD 500 million with notes carrying a coupon rate of 5.16 per cent and maturing in three years, while the remaining USD 1.25 billion five-year paper carries a coupon rate of 5.4 per cent, it said. These papers will be listed on India INX (India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd) and NSE International Exchange (NSE-IX), it added.