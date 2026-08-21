HDFC Bank Raises USD 1.75 Billion Via Overseas Bond Issue
The private sector lender has raised USD 500 million with notes carrying a coupon rate of 5.16 per cent and maturing in three years
By PTI
Published : August 21, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
New Delhi: HDFC Bank has raised USD 1.75 billion through overseas bonds to fund its business growth. HDFC Bank, acting through GIFT City Branch, has completed the issue of USD 1.75 billion in senior unsecured bonds, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
This is the largest-ever fundraising by an Indian bank since the global financial crisis, and the issue generated interest from investors across Asia, the US, and Europe.
The private sector lender has raised USD 500 million with notes carrying a coupon rate of 5.16 per cent and maturing in three years, while the remaining USD 1.25 billion five-year paper carries a coupon rate of 5.4 per cent, it said. These papers will be listed on India INX (India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd) and NSE International Exchange (NSE-IX), it added.
Cumulatively, the bank has raised USD 2.5 billion in dollar bonds since June. HDFC Bank is now the leading lender collecting such funds since the RBI opened its FCNR window in June.
Tight pricing, strong oversubscription numbers and vast global distribution show the trust placed by these investors in HDFC Bank, analysts said. The fundraise came a day after the Reserve Bank of India accorded approval to Life Insurance Corporation of India for acquiring up to a 9.99 per cent stake in HDFC Bank.
As per the latest available beneficial position as on August 14, 2026, LIC holds 4.11 per cent of the total share capital of the bank. The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by LIC to the RBI, HDFC Bank said in a filing. Besides LIC, many big brokers too continue to hold a 'buy' rating on the stock, showing strong investor confidence.
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