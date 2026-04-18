ETV Bharat / business

HDFC Bank Q4 Net Profit Rises 8 Pc To Rs 20,351 Crore

The HDFC Bank headquarters in Mumbai had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,834.88 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 8.04 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20,350.76 crore for the March quarter. The city-headquartered bank had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,834.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The largest private sector lender's Q4 net profit on a standalone basis jumped 9.11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,221.05 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 18,653.75 crore in the preceding December quarter.

For the reporting quarter, its total income rose to Rs 89,809 crore in the January-March 2026 period from Rs 89,488 crore in the year-ago period, while the total expenditure declined to Rs 62,006 crore from Rs 62,951 crore.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.15 per cent from 1.24 per cent at the end of the preceding December quarter and 1.33 per cent in the year-ago period. The overall provisions declined to Rs 2,610 crore from Rs 3,193 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Also Read

HDFC Bank Profit Jumps 12 Pc To Rs 19,807 Cr In Q3

TAGGED:

HDFC MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT
HDFC BANK NET PROFIT
HDFC BANK

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.