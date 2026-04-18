ETV Bharat / business

HDFC Bank Q4 Net Profit Rises 8 Pc To Rs 20,351 Crore

Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 8.04 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20,350.76 crore for the March quarter. The city-headquartered bank had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,834.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The largest private sector lender's Q4 net profit on a standalone basis jumped 9.11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,221.05 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 18,653.75 crore in the preceding December quarter.