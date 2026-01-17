ETV Bharat / business

HDFC Bank Profit Jumps 12 Pc To Rs 19,807 Cr In Q3

Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Saturday said its consolidated profit jumped 12.17 per cent to Rs 19,807 crore in the December quarter. The city-headquartered lender had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,657 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 19,611 crore in the preceding September quarter.

On a standalone basis, the profit of the country's largest private sector lender increased 11.46 per cent to Rs 18,653.75 crore for the October-December period. The core net interest income grew 6.4 per cent to Rs 32,600 crore, while the non-interest income came at Rs 13,250 crore, as per an exchange filing.