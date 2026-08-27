ETV Bharat / business

HDFC Bank Mulling Appeal Against NCLT Ruling In Subhash Chandra Case

Mumbai: Leading private lender HDFC Bank is mulling an appeal against the bankruptcy court NCLT's order in the case involving Subhash Chandra, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank said only 3.2 per cent of the total claim amount has been admitted under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order in the matter. HDFC Bank's total claim was Rs 680 crore.

"HDFC Bank had opposed and voted against this resolution, which was approved by the majority. The Bank is exploring filing an appeal at the NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal)," HDFC Bank said in a statement.

HDFC Bank said it had inherited the loan facility from its parent, HDFC, before the bank's merger.

The bank's response comes a day after an NCLT ruling in the matter triggered controversy, as lenders had to take steep haircuts and are seen to be getting a negligible sum against their claims.

In an order on Wednesday, the NCLT approved a repayment plan under which media baron Chandra will pay just Rs 6.5 crore to settle admitted creditor claims of over Rs 22,000 crore, resulting in a haircut of 99.97 per cent for lenders.

NCLT Member (Judicial) Nilesh Sharma, ruling as a third member, on Tuesday approved the plan under Section 114 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), rejecting objections by lenders that the recovery was too meagre to merit approval.