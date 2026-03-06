ETV Bharat / business

HDFC Bank Fraud Case: Kashmir Court Rejects Bail For Five Officials

Representational Image | HDFC bank mobile ATM van outside a society in Kandivali, Mumbai, Maharashastra on which has been placed under quarantine to stop the spread of coronavirus, in Mumbai on Apr 10, 2020. ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: A local court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district has rejected the bail applications of five officials of HDFC Bank who were arrested in connection with an alleged large-scale financial fraud being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The accused, Adil Ayoub Ganai, Irfan Majeed Zargar, Mubashir Hussain Sheikh, Zaid Manzoor, and Javaid Ahmad Bhat—all from south Kashmir districts- were arrested during the investigation into the alleged fraud at the HDFC Bank branch in Shopian. They are presently held in judicial custody at Central Jail Srinagar.

During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor Waseem Ahmad Shah, appearing for the Economic Offences Wing Kashmir (EOW), opposed the bail applications and argued that the matter involves serious financial irregularities.