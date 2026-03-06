HDFC Bank Fraud Case: Kashmir Court Rejects Bail For Five Officials
The prosecution, appearing for the Economic Offences Wing Kashmir (EOW), opposed the bail applications and argued that the matter involves serious financial irregularities.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 6, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Srinagar: A local court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district has rejected the bail applications of five officials of HDFC Bank who were arrested in connection with an alleged large-scale financial fraud being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The accused, Adil Ayoub Ganai, Irfan Majeed Zargar, Mubashir Hussain Sheikh, Zaid Manzoor, and Javaid Ahmad Bhat—all from south Kashmir districts- were arrested during the investigation into the alleged fraud at the HDFC Bank branch in Shopian. They are presently held in judicial custody at Central Jail Srinagar.
During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor Waseem Ahmad Shah, appearing for the Economic Offences Wing Kashmir (EOW), opposed the bail applications and argued that the matter involves serious financial irregularities.
After hearing the arguments and examining the case records, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Shopian rejected the bail plea in FIR No. 30/2025.
Police said the case has been registered under sections 316(5), 318(4), 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act, at Police Station EOW Kashmir.
Officials said the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch is continuing its investigation and is working to ensure a fair and transparent probe into the alleged financial fraud.
Also Read