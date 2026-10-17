Hdfc Bank Deputy MD Bharucha Quits Ahead Of Bagchi Taking Charge As MD Even As q2 Profits Improve
Other senior level exits may follow even as India's largest private sector bank reported improved profits and asset quality in Q2 of FY27
Published : October 17, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Mumbai: HDFC Bank's decision to elevate ICICI Group veteran Anup Bagchi has claimed its first high-profile executive exit. The bank's current Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha, who was widely considered to be a top candidate for the job, has quit.
India's largest private sector lender said Bharucha, who has been with the bank since 1995, "requested cessation" from service from December 31, according to a filing with the stock exchanges. The HDFC Bank board has accepted Bharucha's request, which is to be forwarded to the RBI for approval, the disclosure added.
Anup Bagchi is slated to takes over as Managing Director and Chief Executive of HDFC Bank on October 27. He was reportedly in the race to be elevated as the MD and CEO.
Bharucha is considered to be close to Deepak Parekh, who stepped down as chairman of housing finance arm HDFC shortly before its merger with HDFC Bank to create India's largest private sector bank. A 30-year veteran of the bank, he had wide responsibilities within the bank, leading Corporate Banking, Emerging Corporates Group, Business Banking – Working Capital, Investment Banking, Rural Banking Group, Emerging Enterprises Group, Healthcare Finance, Sustainable Livelihood, Retails Assets, and Mortgage Business.
Additionally, Transportation, Tractor Finance and Infrastructure Group; Realty Business Finance are under his charge. Mr. Bharucha also heads the Inclusive Banking Initiatives Group, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) functions.
His exit, therefore, is likely to create a ripple of reshuffles and possible senior leadership exits, as Bagchi reorganises the leadership team. That is going to be Bagchi's first challenge as he takes over the reins mid way through a challenging year.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 5.55 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 20,700 crore in the September quarter from Rs 19,611 crore in the year-ago period. Standalone net profit grew 4.7 per cent to Rs 19,510 crore for July-September.
The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.11 per cent from 1.17 per cent a quarter ago and 1.24 per cent in the year-ago period.
HDFC Bank shares ended flat on the BSE at Rs 729.30 on the BSE, down more than 28 percent from the 52-week high of Rs 1020.35 recorded on October 23, 2025.
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