ETV Bharat / business

Hdfc Bank Deputy MD Bharucha Quits Ahead Of Bagchi Taking Charge As MD Even As q2 Profits Improve

HDFC Bank is on the cusp of a major leadership change in the midst of a challenging year. ( File )

Mumbai: HDFC Bank's decision to elevate ICICI Group veteran Anup Bagchi has claimed its first high-profile executive exit. The bank's current Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha, who was widely considered to be a top candidate for the job, has quit.

India's largest private sector lender said Bharucha, who has been with the bank since 1995, "requested cessation" from service from December 31, according to a filing with the stock exchanges. The HDFC Bank board has accepted Bharucha's request, which is to be forwarded to the RBI for approval, the disclosure added.

Anup Bagchi is slated to takes over as Managing Director and Chief Executive of HDFC Bank on October 27. He was reportedly in the race to be elevated as the MD and CEO. Bharucha is considered to be close to Deepak Parekh, who stepped down as chairman of housing finance arm HDFC shortly before its merger with HDFC Bank to create India's largest private sector bank. A 30-year veteran of the bank, he had wide responsibilities within the bank, leading Corporate Banking, Emerging Corporates Group, Business Banking – Working Capital, Investment Banking, Rural Banking Group, Emerging Enterprises Group, Healthcare Finance, Sustainable Livelihood, Retails Assets, and Mortgage Business. Additionally, Transportation, Tractor Finance and Infrastructure Group; Realty Business Finance are under his charge. Mr. Bharucha also heads the Inclusive Banking Initiatives Group, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) functions.