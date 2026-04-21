ETV Bharat / business

HCLTech Q4 Net Profit Rises 4.2 Pc To Rs 4,488 Cr

New Delhi: IT major HCLTech on Tuesday reported a 4.20 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,488 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26 on the back of strong performance of its AI-led service offerings.

The Noida-headquartered firm had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,307 crore in the same period of FY25. The firm's revenue from operations rose 12.34 per cent to Rs 33,981 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, HCLTech's profit and revenue rose by 10.10 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively. For the full fiscal year of 2025-26, HCLTech recorded a net profit of Rs 16,642 crore, reflecting a 4.30 per cent decline from Rs 17,390 crore in FY25.

FY26 revenue stood 11.18 per cent higher at Rs 130,144 crore. HCLTech CEO and MD C Vijayakumar termed the year as one with an uncertain demand environment.