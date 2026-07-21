ETV Bharat / business

HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar's Remuneration Jumps 67 Pc To USD 18.13 Million In FY26

New Delhi: HCLTech Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C Vijayakumar drew a total remuneration of USD 18.13 million (about Rs 175 crore) in the financial year 2025-26, marking a steep increase of nearly 66.9 per cent over the previous year, according to the company's annual report.

Vijayakumar, who is based in the US and draws his salary from the step-down wholly owned subsidiary HCL America Inc., saw his compensation jump primarily due to long-term incentives and stock options.

According to the annual report, his pay package for FY26 included a base salary of USD 2.48 million, a performance-linked bonus of USD 2 million, and benefits and perquisites amounting to USD 0.31 million.

The bulk of his remuneration came from a long-term incentive (LTI) cash component of USD 3.94 million and the perquisite value of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) exercised during the year, which stood at USD 9.40 million. The report noted that without considering the LTI payment and the perquisite value of RSUs, the increase in the CEO's remuneration would have been 22.86 per cent.