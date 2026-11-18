ETV Bharat / business

HCL To Ramp Up Mining Capacity To 1.22 Million Tonnes In 3 Years

HCL Chairman Anupam Mishra at CSIR-CIMFR event. ( ETV Bharat )

Dhanbad: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has set a target to ramp up its mining capacity from 400,000 tonnes to 1.22 million tonnes over the next three years on the back of the rising demand for copper in India.

The rally in copper demand has been lead by both the increase in electric vehicles, the use of solar energy, and semiconductors, and it is projected to grow manifold in the coming years.

Speaking at the 80th Foundation Day celebrations of CSIR-CIMFR, HCL Chairman Anupam Mishra, while providing insights into the prospects for copper production in India and the company’s future strategy, said that there is a need to strengthen domestic mining capacity. Mishra said that the expansion of electric mobility, renewable energy, and modern infrastructure has increased demand for copper. HCL chairman said the country’s copper refining and smelting capacity stands at approximately 1.2 million tonnes. Mishra while touching on the challenge of achieving self-reliance in the copper sector, said that the issue should not be viewed “solely through the lens of mine production.”