HCL To Ramp Up Mining Capacity To 1.22 Million Tonnes In 3 Years
India is witnessing a rally in copper demand due to increase in electric vehicles, the use of solar energy, and semiconductors.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Dhanbad: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has set a target to ramp up its mining capacity from 400,000 tonnes to 1.22 million tonnes over the next three years on the back of the rising demand for copper in India.
The rally in copper demand has been lead by both the increase in electric vehicles, the use of solar energy, and semiconductors, and it is projected to grow manifold in the coming years.
Speaking at the 80th Foundation Day celebrations of CSIR-CIMFR, HCL Chairman Anupam Mishra, while providing insights into the prospects for copper production in India and the company’s future strategy, said that there is a need to strengthen domestic mining capacity.
Mishra said that the expansion of electric mobility, renewable energy, and modern infrastructure has increased demand for copper.
HCL chairman said the country’s copper refining and smelting capacity stands at approximately 1.2 million tonnes.
Mishra while touching on the challenge of achieving self-reliance in the copper sector, said that the issue should not be viewed “solely through the lens of mine production.”
“It must also encompass the import of copper concentrate, refining processes, scrap recycling, and the manufacturing of finished industrial products. Capacity in all these areas is gradually being developed across the country.”
The demand for copper is projected to increase manifold by 2047. “A significant portion of the country’s current total copper consumption originates from the domestic and construction sectors. As new technological sectors expand, the nature of demand is also set to shift. It will be crucial to ensure synergy between the country’s mining and refining capacities,” said Mishra.
HCL chairman said that rather than focusing on competing with China, India should prioritise the continuous expansion of its production and processing capacities.
“Overall, given the rising demand for copper in India, the expansion of domestic mining, refining, and recycling capacities will be critical in the coming years.”
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