ETV Bharat / business

Haryana Power Strike Hits MSMEs, Puts Production And Supply Chains At Risk: India SME Forum President

ETV Bharat: How do you view the situation? What feedback have you received from the industry? Is the power disruption having a significant impact or are things largely normal?



Vinod Kumar: No, there is definitely a significant impact. This is a serious concern for every micro, small and medium enterprise that has lost production time. It is not just about businesses remaining idle for some time. They still have to pay workers wages, bear additional costs, pay rent and meet loan obligations, besides managing the raw materials they have procured. Ultimately if they are unable to deliver on time, they risk losing customers. For every small business operating on thin margins and any interruption can threaten its survival.



From what we understand, around 5,000 manufacturing units have been affected. Apart from these, several service units, companies and other businesses are also impacted. We estimate that manufacturing output worth around Rs 48-50 crore is affected in a day.

This is a substantial amount, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises. There is no credible estimate yet of the actual losses at the enterprise level. However based on our assessment of 4,800 affected manufacturing units and an average output of even Rs 1 lakh per unit per day, we arrive at this figure.



ETV Bharat: Gurugram and Faridabad are major hubs for large industries and the IT sector. How are these bigger companies managing their power requirements?



Vinod Kumar: Bigger companies have power purchase agreements and reliable sources of energy. Some are also switching to solar power, while others have captive power generation units. These larger units are not the ones being affected in the same way. We have repeatedly emphasised that every industrial cluster comprising micro, small and medium enterprises needs alternative power supply arrangements wherever feasible. We also need faster fault detection, emergency power restoration and clear continuity arrangements whenever industrial disputes or other disruptions occur.



For important industrial clusters such as Gurugram, we should also explore shared clean-energy backup systems for critical operations, with affordable access for smaller enterprises. We have repeatedly called for a coordinated national programme to address the infrastructure requirements of industrial clusters. These facilities are fundamental to doing business, supporting employment and exports, and maintaining the competitiveness of MSMEs.



MSMEs cannot be expected to invest in modern manufacturing while also bearing the recurring cost of unreliable basic services. It is high time we upgraded MSME cluster infrastructure across the country particularly in important clusters that support manufacturing for both exports and domestic markets.



ETV Bharat: In areas such as Gurugram and Faridabad, where a large number of manufacturing units are located, how are businesses managing during the strike and power disruptions?



Vinod Kumar: I do not think anyone is really managing the situation effectively. Businesses are simply trying to find ways to get through it. Some may consider giving their workers a day off but they are not even sure how long the disruption will continue. There is no clear timeline indicating when electricity supply will be restored. Businesses are therefore in limbo, uncertain about what to do next. There is very little they can do except hope that power supply resumes.



ETV Bharat: Some businesses may be using generators to manage the disruption. How does switching from regular electricity supply to generator based power affect manufacturing costs?



Vinod Kumar: Captive power generation is not a feasible option for micro and small enterprises. This has been demonstrated repeatedly. There are alternatives such as solar energy but even these are not cost effective for manufacturing operations in many cases. Out fundamental requirement is uninterrupted power supply, which is essential for the survival of MSMEs.