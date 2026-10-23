Haryana Power Strike Hits MSMEs, Puts Production And Supply Chains At Risk: India SME Forum President
Vinod Kumar said around 5,000 manufacturing units have been affected along with several service units, companies and other businesses, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The three day strike by electricity employees and engineers in Haryana has raised concerns over power supply disruptions and their impact on industries particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
With industrial hubs such as Gurugram and Faridabad facing potential production losses, businesses are worried about rising costs, delayed deliveries and disruptions in supply chains. To understand the impact of the strike on industry and businesses, ETV Bharat spoke to president of India SME Forum Vinod Kumar, who shared his assessment of the situation and the challenges facing MSMEs.
ETV Bharat: How do you view the situation? What feedback have you received from the industry? Is the power disruption having a significant impact or are things largely normal?
Vinod Kumar: No, there is definitely a significant impact. This is a serious concern for every micro, small and medium enterprise that has lost production time. It is not just about businesses remaining idle for some time. They still have to pay workers wages, bear additional costs, pay rent and meet loan obligations, besides managing the raw materials they have procured. Ultimately if they are unable to deliver on time, they risk losing customers. For every small business operating on thin margins and any interruption can threaten its survival.
From what we understand, around 5,000 manufacturing units have been affected. Apart from these, several service units, companies and other businesses are also impacted. We estimate that manufacturing output worth around Rs 48-50 crore is affected in a day.
This is a substantial amount, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises. There is no credible estimate yet of the actual losses at the enterprise level. However based on our assessment of 4,800 affected manufacturing units and an average output of even Rs 1 lakh per unit per day, we arrive at this figure.
ETV Bharat: Gurugram and Faridabad are major hubs for large industries and the IT sector. How are these bigger companies managing their power requirements?
Vinod Kumar: Bigger companies have power purchase agreements and reliable sources of energy. Some are also switching to solar power, while others have captive power generation units. These larger units are not the ones being affected in the same way. We have repeatedly emphasised that every industrial cluster comprising micro, small and medium enterprises needs alternative power supply arrangements wherever feasible. We also need faster fault detection, emergency power restoration and clear continuity arrangements whenever industrial disputes or other disruptions occur.
For important industrial clusters such as Gurugram, we should also explore shared clean-energy backup systems for critical operations, with affordable access for smaller enterprises. We have repeatedly called for a coordinated national programme to address the infrastructure requirements of industrial clusters. These facilities are fundamental to doing business, supporting employment and exports, and maintaining the competitiveness of MSMEs.
MSMEs cannot be expected to invest in modern manufacturing while also bearing the recurring cost of unreliable basic services. It is high time we upgraded MSME cluster infrastructure across the country particularly in important clusters that support manufacturing for both exports and domestic markets.
ETV Bharat: In areas such as Gurugram and Faridabad, where a large number of manufacturing units are located, how are businesses managing during the strike and power disruptions?
Vinod Kumar: I do not think anyone is really managing the situation effectively. Businesses are simply trying to find ways to get through it. Some may consider giving their workers a day off but they are not even sure how long the disruption will continue. There is no clear timeline indicating when electricity supply will be restored. Businesses are therefore in limbo, uncertain about what to do next. There is very little they can do except hope that power supply resumes.
ETV Bharat: Some businesses may be using generators to manage the disruption. How does switching from regular electricity supply to generator based power affect manufacturing costs?
Vinod Kumar: Captive power generation is not a feasible option for micro and small enterprises. This has been demonstrated repeatedly. There are alternatives such as solar energy but even these are not cost effective for manufacturing operations in many cases. Out fundamental requirement is uninterrupted power supply, which is essential for the survival of MSMEs.
That responsibility has to be fulfilled by the government. We cannot expect micro and small entrepreneurs to create alternative energy sources for use whenever such disruptions occur. If they have to do so, their businesses will become uncompetitive.
ETV Bharat: Haryana’s decision to privatise electricity distribution has triggered an employees strike with unions warning of an indefinite protest. How do you see the situation and what could be the way forward?
Vinod Kumar: I believe every government has to consider both the long-term perspective and the short term adjustments required to address such situations. We urge the Haryana government to undertake an assessment jointly with industry associations and consider appropriate relief for affected enterprises.
We may not have a role in deciding whether electricity distribution should be privatised but our requirement is very clear that we need uninterrupted power supply. If the government believes privatisation is necessary to achieve that, so be it. At the same time businesses cannot be held to ransom over the restoration of power supply. We need an immediate solution to the problems we are facing.
ETV Bharat: With Diwali around the corner could the disruption affect festive season manufacturing and supplies? Do you expect delays in deliveries to the market or will businesses have sufficient stocks to meet demand?
Vinod Kumar: Micro, small and medium enterprises primarily operate as ancillary units supplying larger enterprises. Most larger companies maintain stocks to support just in time manufacturing, which may cover three to four days. As of today I do not think the disruption will immediately affect the availability of products in the market.
However when planning production, businesses consider several factors, including the number of working hours available, the workforce they employ, the availability of labour and the availability of raw materials. These factors have to work together. If any one of these elements is disrupted, it can interrupt the supply chain at some point. Businesses further up the supply chain will also face the consequences.
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