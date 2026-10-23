ETV Bharat / business

Haryana Power Outage: 'Crores Of Loss' In Gurugram; Industry Body Unhappy With Govt

New Delhi: Thousands of people and industrial units are facing huge problems due to power outages in several parts of Haryana, including Gurugram as Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) employees, led by the All India Power Corporation and various employee unions have gone on a three-day statewide strike scheduled from October 22 to 24, 2026.

The employees of Haryana's electricity department are protesting against the entry of a private power distributor in Gurugram and Nuh. The employees are angry following the order passed by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's (HERC) which granted a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited for Gurugram and Nuh districts.

The state electricity board employees are protesting as HERC order allows a second distribution licensee to operate alongside the existing distributor. This would give more than 8.3 lakh consumers the option to choose their electricity supplier as the new network reaches their areas.

Eleven Power Private Limited received the order to operate in Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts, including Gurugram City, Gurugram Sub-urban, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh.

The power cuts have disrupted normal life in several parts of the state. The power outages triggered anger among residents with several regions witnessing protests on streets. Several parts of the state faced traffic jams due to the demonstrations.

Everyday life and industrial operations in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh have been severely affected by the power outages following the strike.

“Appeal to the employees of Haryana who have gone on strike: End the strike and return to duty. We are ready to hold discussions on all options. This includes taking action under Section 108 of the Electricity Act 2003,” Vij said posted on his X account.

Speaking to the media, the Haryana Minister said the strike would end in a few hours as union leaders have agreed to a meeting with the government in Panchkula at 3 PM.

Over 5,000 power cut complaints were registered In Gurugram within the first few hours of the strike. The residential sectors and the industrial corridor of the millennium city are experiencing prolonged power cuts.

The areas which are facing major problems due to power cuts include Ashok Vihar, Sectors 4, 5, 23 and 105, Palam Vihar, Rajendra Park, Sohna and Farrukhnagar.