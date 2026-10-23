Haryana Power Outage: 'Crores Of Loss' In Gurugram; Industry Body Unhappy With Govt
DHBVN employees' 3-day strike over a parallel power distribution licence has disrupted electricity supply across Haryana.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Thousands of people and industrial units are facing huge problems due to power outages in several parts of Haryana, including Gurugram as Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) employees, led by the All India Power Corporation and various employee unions have gone on a three-day statewide strike scheduled from October 22 to 24, 2026.
Haryana Electricity Employees Strike Explained
The employees of Haryana's electricity department are protesting against the entry of a private power distributor in Gurugram and Nuh. The employees are angry following the order passed by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's (HERC) which granted a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited for Gurugram and Nuh districts.
The state electricity board employees are protesting as HERC order allows a second distribution licensee to operate alongside the existing distributor. This would give more than 8.3 lakh consumers the option to choose their electricity supplier as the new network reaches their areas.
Eleven Power Private Limited received the order to operate in Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts, including Gurugram City, Gurugram Sub-urban, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh.
The power cuts have disrupted normal life in several parts of the state. The power outages triggered anger among residents with several regions witnessing protests on streets. Several parts of the state faced traffic jams due to the demonstrations.
Everyday life and industrial operations in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh have been severely affected by the power outages following the strike.
“Appeal to the employees of Haryana who have gone on strike: End the strike and return to duty. We are ready to hold discussions on all options. This includes taking action under Section 108 of the Electricity Act 2003,” Vij said posted on his X account.
Speaking to the media, the Haryana Minister said the strike would end in a few hours as union leaders have agreed to a meeting with the government in Panchkula at 3 PM.
Over 5,000 power cut complaints were registered In Gurugram within the first few hours of the strike. The residential sectors and the industrial corridor of the millennium city are experiencing prolonged power cuts.
The areas which are facing major problems due to power cuts include Ashok Vihar, Sectors 4, 5, 23 and 105, Palam Vihar, Rajendra Park, Sohna and Farrukhnagar.
Rs 10,000 Crore Loss
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Deepak Maini, Chairman of the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry, expressed his displeasure with the Haryana government over its failure to coordinate with industry bodies in regards to the strike. He said the state administration had not communicated any information about the strike to the industries.
Maini claimed that prolonged power outages had resulted in losses of approximately Rs 10,000 crore in Gurugram district alone so far. Explaining the loss of industries, he said the firms pay Rs 10–11 per unit for electricity, but the cost nearly doubles to Rs 22–23 per unit when they rely on generators.
He further noted that large industries such as Maruti and Honda are better equipped to handle such disruptions because they have their own power generation facilities. However, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are bearing the brunt of the crisis.
Maini also highlighted the timing of the strike, pointing out that demand for manufactured goods typically surges during the festive season. Such disruptions, he warned, severely affect production and supply chains, potentially causing significant losses for industries.
Amid the ongoing three-day strike by power sector employees, Maini said that urgent intervention is sought to restore uninterrupted power supply in Gurugram and other industrial areas. He further said PFTI has written a letter to the Haryana government to draw urgent attention to the severe disruption of electricity supply in Gurugram and several other districts of Haryana following the ongoing three-day strike by power sector employees, which commenced at 10:00 PM on 21 October 2026.
“Since the commencement of the strike, several industrial areas of Gurugram have reportedly been facing a complete blackout, bringing industrial operations to a standstill and leaving workers idle. Reports of power outages in residential areas have also caused considerable hardship to the general public.
Despite repeated complaints lodged with complaint centres and concerned officers, the response received has been deeply discouraging. Consumers are reportedly being informed that power restoration is not possible because employees of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) are on strike. This raises serious concerns regarding the absence of effective contingency arrangements to maintain an essential public service during such an eventuality,” the letter stated.
Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Executive Director of Radius Synergies International, said prolonged power outages could disrupt production, business operations, the availability of finished goods and delivery schedules. He noted that companies often rely on diesel generator sets (gensets) to keep operations running during power cuts, driving up operating costs. While large companies may be better equipped to absorb the sudden increase in power expenses, small firms find it extremely difficult to cope with the additional financial burden. He further said that as people and industries are facing huge problems because of the power cuts, both the striking employees and the government need to reach an amicable solution at the earliest.
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