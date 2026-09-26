HAL And SkyPulse Solutions IFSC Sign MoU For Proposed 30-Helicopter Programme Valued At Rs 2,491 Cr
SkyPulse intends to acquire up to 30 HAL-manufactured helicopters in a phased manner.
By ANI
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and SkyPulse Solutions IFSC Private Limited today sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic framework for the acquisition, financing, leasing, deployment and lifecycle support of HAL-manufactured helicopters, with the proposed 30-helicopter programme estimated at ₹2,491 crore.
Phased programme envisages acquisition of 10 helicopters during 2027–2029 and 20 additional helicopters from 2030 onwards.
Collaboration aims to support wider deployment of Indian-manufactured helicopters across civil and mission-critical applications
The partnership brings together HAL’s indigenous aerospace and helicopter capabilities with SkyPulse’s aviation leasing, financing and asset-management platform at GIFT City IFSC, with the objective of developing commercially sustainable solutions for the wider deployment of Indian-manufactured helicopters across civil, governmental and mission-critical applications.
Under the proposed programme, SkyPulse intends to acquire up to 30 HAL-manufactured helicopters in a phased manner, comprising a combination of twin-engine and single-engine helicopters, subject to technical evaluations, commercial terms, financing arrangements, regulatory approvals and definitive agreements. The programme envisages an initial phase of 10 helicopters during 2027–2029, followed by 20 additional helicopters from 2030 onwards.
Initial induction is presently planned during FY 2027–28, with subsequent deliveries undertaken in phases, taking into account production availability, financing closure, customer demand, certification, regulatory approvals and mission requirements. The exact model-wise composition will be determined by the parties based on operational requirements, technical suitability and commercial considerations.
The collaboration will explore aviation leasing and financing structures through GIFT City IFSC, including finance and operating leases, direct purchases, sale-and-leaseback and other structured financing solutions. It aims to make Indian-manufactured helicopters more accessible to operators across sectors such as emergency medical services, disaster response, search and rescue, regional connectivity, tourism and pilgrimage, government aviation, infrastructure and charter services.
The MoU also envisages an integrated lifecycle-support ecosystem covering spare parts, maintenance, engineering support and training. Through the proposed ecosystem, HAL and SkyPulse will work towards ensuring that operators have access to the required maintenance and technical support, while also creating opportunities for skilled jobs and training across aviation operations, engineering and MRO. The parties may also establish a Joint Working Group to evaluate technical, commercial, financing and implementation requirements.
The programme is also expected to support skilled employment and training across helicopter operations, engineering, maintenance and MRO, while building the capabilities needed to support these aircraft over their operating lifecycle.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Gagan Jacobs, Director, SkyPulse Solutions IFSC Private Limited, says, “This MoU marks an important step towards building a commercially sustainable civil helicopter ecosystem in India. By bringing together HAL’s indigenous helicopter capabilities with SkyPulse’s leasing and financing platform at GIFT City, we aim to create a scalable model for the acquisition, deployment and lifecycle support of Indian-manufactured helicopters. The proposed 30-helicopter programme has the potential to generate significant economic activity beyond aircraft acquisition, supporting skilled employment, training, maintenance, engineering and other aviation services. Based on established aviation-sector employment multipliers, the programme could support a substantially wider employment impact as the fleet is deployed and operationalised. We look forward to working with HAL to develop financing, leasing, MRO and asset-management solutions that contribute to Make in India and the growth of India’s civil aviation ecosystem.”
Mr. Raju Ranjan Thakur, General Manager (Marketing), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, says, “The cooperation with SkyPulse provides a framework to explore new leasing, financing and mission-support solutions for HAL’s helicopter platforms. By combining HAL’s indigenous manufacturing and engineering capabilities with SkyPulse’s aviation leasing and financing expertise, the collaboration aims to facilitate wider deployment of HAL helicopters across commercial, governmental and public-service applications. It also provides an opportunity to strengthen lifecycle support, training and MRO capabilities. HAL looks forward to working with SkyPulse to develop solutions aligned with evolving customer and market requirements.”
The collaboration reflects the two organisations’ shared objective of strengthening India’s civil helicopter ecosystem through indigenous manufacturing, innovative financing, leasing, lifecycle support, skills development and mission-focused deployment. The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation and records the present intentions of HAL and SkyPulse. Specific procurement, leasing, financing, maintenance, mission-support and other commercial arrangements remain subject to technical, commercial and financial evaluation, applicable regulatory and internal approvals, financing arrangements and execution of mutually acceptable definitive agreements.
Quantifying the Economic Impact: Multipliers and Job-Years
The deployment of these 30 aircraft will serve as a direct catalyst for nationwide economic and job growth. The initiative is projected to generate 450 direct high-skilled aviation positions—representing 1,350 direct job-years across the rollout period—while supporting 2,745 economy-wide jobs and a cumulative 8,235 total job-years across the national economy, delivering a sustained economic stimulus to regional aviation hubs and supply chains.
These aircraft can be deployed for specialized mission profiles in the civil aviation space such as Corporate mobility, pilgrimage transport, regional passenger routes under UDAN, life-saving HEMS missions and for tourism.