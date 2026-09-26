ETV Bharat / business

HAL And SkyPulse Solutions IFSC Sign MoU For Proposed 30-Helicopter Programme Valued At Rs 2,491 Cr

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and SkyPulse Solutions IFSC Private Limited today sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic framework for the acquisition, financing, leasing, deployment and lifecycle support of HAL-manufactured helicopters, with the proposed 30-helicopter programme estimated at ₹2,491 crore.



Phased programme envisages acquisition of 10 helicopters during 2027–2029 and 20 additional helicopters from 2030 onwards.

Collaboration aims to support wider deployment of Indian-manufactured helicopters across civil and mission-critical applications



The partnership brings together HAL’s indigenous aerospace and helicopter capabilities with SkyPulse’s aviation leasing, financing and asset-management platform at GIFT City IFSC, with the objective of developing commercially sustainable solutions for the wider deployment of Indian-manufactured helicopters across civil, governmental and mission-critical applications.



Under the proposed programme, SkyPulse intends to acquire up to 30 HAL-manufactured helicopters in a phased manner, comprising a combination of twin-engine and single-engine helicopters, subject to technical evaluations, commercial terms, financing arrangements, regulatory approvals and definitive agreements. The programme envisages an initial phase of 10 helicopters during 2027–2029, followed by 20 additional helicopters from 2030 onwards.



Initial induction is presently planned during FY 2027–28, with subsequent deliveries undertaken in phases, taking into account production availability, financing closure, customer demand, certification, regulatory approvals and mission requirements. The exact model-wise composition will be determined by the parties based on operational requirements, technical suitability and commercial considerations.



The collaboration will explore aviation leasing and financing structures through GIFT City IFSC, including finance and operating leases, direct purchases, sale-and-leaseback and other structured financing solutions. It aims to make Indian-manufactured helicopters more accessible to operators across sectors such as emergency medical services, disaster response, search and rescue, regional connectivity, tourism and pilgrimage, government aviation, infrastructure and charter services.

