ETV Bharat / business

US Proposes Rs 98 Lakh Hike in H-1B Visa Fees, Nasscom Scrambles To Engage With Key Stakeholders

New Delhi: The IT industry’s apex body Nasscom said on Tuesday that a proposed increase in visa fees in the US must be viewed in the context of the programme’s original purpose of enabling access to temporary skills, where there is a shortage in the US.

Nasscom said it remains actively engaged with all key stakeholders on this matter. The new $103,265 H-1B fee (Rs 98 lakh) is a proposed US Department of Homeland Security regulation where the public has 30 days to comment. The administration says the fee would recover immigration-system costs and encourage employers to hire and train American workers instead of relying on foreign labour.

Nasscom said the H-1B visa programme has long served an important purpose in addressing short-term skill gaps in the US.“It is also important to recognise that, over the past 5 years, the number of H-1B employees of Indian technology companies operating has reduced significantly, as companies have steadily expanded local hiring,” said the industry body.

The industry has also spent more than $1.1 billion for strengthening STEM pipeline in the US working with more than 130 universities and colleges in the US impacting 2.9 million students and upskilling more than 255,000 employees, according to a Nasscom statement.