ETV Bharat / business

Guwahati-Based Hospitality Firm Bags First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Catering Contract

Kolkata: An Assam-based luxury hospitality brand has secured the catering contract for India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, marking a first for a Northeast-based hospitality firm to bring its curated cuisine onboard the premium overnight service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) from Malda Town station in north Bengal on Saturday.

Mayfair Spring Valley Resort said it has partnered with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as the official caterer for the train. Under the arrangement, passengers will be served a range of traditional West Bengal and Assam dishes prepared using locally sourced ingredients, a statement said.

The menu includes items such as basanti pulao, cholar and moong dal, chanar and dhokar preparations, Assamese joha rice, mati mohor and masoor dali, seasonal vegetable bhajis, and regional sweets like sandesh, coconut burfi and rasgulla.