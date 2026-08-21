ETV Bharat / business

GST Registration For Big Biz: Centre, States Working On Uniform Documents For Faster Approvals

New Delhi: The Centre and state tax officers are working on guidelines to bring uniformity in documents that are to be submitted for faster processing of GST registration applications of businesses that pass on tax credit of over Rs 2.5 lakh a month, a senior official said on Friday.

Once agreed to by all states and the Centre, the proposal will be placed before the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising ministers from all states and UTs.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) member GST Sanjay Mangal also said tax officers are discussing automation in the process of cancellation of GST registration and streamlining the grounds on which a GST officer can cancel registration of a business.

Mangal said currently there is a "non-uniformity" in the procedure followed by the central GST formation and various state formations in granting registration under goods and services tax (GST) to large businesses who pass on credit over Rs 2.5 lakh/month, and this creates uncertainty in the minds of taxpayers.

"We are trying to come up with some sort of a uniform circular, which will be approved by the Council. That will provide uniform guidelines, not only for the officers, but also for taxpayers... We are talking to the states... for coming up with a uniform SOP or uniform document and information which will be there in the (registration) form," Mangal said while speaking at the National Taxation Summit organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The GST Council in its September 2025 meeting had already approved a simplified GST registration scheme for small and low-risk biz and the same was rolled out from November 1.