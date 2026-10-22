ETV Bharat / business

GST Reforms From November 1: Faster Refunds, Simplified Registration For Small Sellers

New Delhi: Simplified GST registration for small sellers on e-commerce platforms, unified documentation for GST registration, faster refunds, and a Rs 10,000 threshold for issuing GST notices are some of the Goods and Services Tax process reforms that are likely to be rolled out from November 1, an official said on Thursday.

The 57th GST Council meeting on October 8 approved a host of reforms in GST processes, primarily covering registration, returns, refund and adjudication.

Officials said some of the changes approved by the Council that can be implemented through administrative processes will be brought into effect in phases from November 1, 2026. The changes which require an amendment to the GST law would be implemented from April 1, 2027.

The notifications and circulars on the relevant process reforms have already been approved by the legal department and are likely to be issued on Friday, an official said.

The Council's decisions on simplified GST registration for small sellers on e-commerce platforms, unified documentation for GST registration, faster refunds for zero-rated supplies and inverted duty structure are likely to be implemented from November.

Following is the list of GST process changes that are likely to come into force from November 1.

SIMPLIFIED REGISTRATION FOR SMALL E-COMMERCE SELLERS

Small suppliers selling goods through e-commerce (ECO) platforms in multiple states/UTs, where they do not have a physical presence, and pass on input tax credit of up to Rs 2.5 lakh per month, can declare ECOs warehouse in that state/UT as their Principal Place of Business (PPoB).

A seller would need to have a genuine presence in one state, where physical verification and Aadhaar authentication would be completed, while registrations in other states could be obtained with the consent of the e-commerce platform without further involvement of tax officer.

The move could enable around 9.5 lakh small sellers to access the national market without having to establish physical offices in every state where their goods are stored, while creating greater tax parity across competing e-commerce business models.

STREAMLINED REGISTRATION

A comprehensive circular would be issued specifying the documents and information required for GST registration to simplify the filing and processing of registration applications.