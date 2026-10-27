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GST Officers Must Establish Intent To Evade Tax Before Invoking Fraud Provisions In Law: CBIC

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: GST field officers will now have to prove the intent of a taxpayer to evade taxes before invoking the stringent GST law provision relating to 'fraud, wilful misstatement, or suppression of facts' for raising tax demand, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said.

In a circular, the CBIC said section 74(1) or section 74A(5)(ii) of the CGST Act cannot be invoked merely on the ground of non-payment of GST without "specific evidence" of fraud or wilful misstatement or suppression of facts with intent to evade tax.

These provisions would also not be applied in scrutiny cases solely because a discrepancy has been noticed, as scrutiny proceedings are conducted to examine the records and ascertain the nature of the issue and not to automatically presume fraud, it said. "Accordingly, these provisions may be invoked only where the investigation discloses material evidence of such conduct, which must also be clearly set out in the SCN (show cause notice)," the CBIC said. The circular follows the decisions taken at the 57th GST Council meeting held on October 8 that decided on several changes to decriminalise the GST law and rules. The Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state ministers, decided to scrap the arrest powers of tax officers, while raising the prosecution threshold to Rs 5 crore from Rs 1 crore. The changes in GST law would require Parliament's nod and will be effective from April 1 next year, while the changes in administrative functioning are being done through issuance of circulars.