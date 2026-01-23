ETV Bharat / business

GSTN Issues Advisory On RSP-Based Valuation Of Pan Masala

New Delhi: GST Network (GSTN) on Friday issued an advisory on retail sale price-based valuation of tobacco products like pan masala for reporting in e-Invoice, e-Way Bill and monthly sales return form GSTR-1 and invoice furnishing facility (IFF).

The Finance Ministry has notified a health and national security cess on pan masala manufacturing, on top of the highest 40 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate, effective February 1. The total tax incidence will be at the existing level of 88 per cent. Currently, 28 per cent GST plus a compensation cess is levied on pan masala.

Beginning February 1, GST will be levied as a percentage of the retail sale price of pan masala, and the cess will be levied on installed production capacity of the manufacturer.

Issuing the advisory, GSTN said taxpayers are required to report the net sale value in the taxable value field. The tax amount shall be reported in accordance with the RSP-based valuation formula, and the total invoice value shall be reported as the sum of the net sale value and the tax amount. These three fields shall be self-assessed, self-calculated, and correctly furnished by the taxpayer, and the accuracy thereof shall be duly verified prior to submission.

"This reporting mechanism is only devised as a trade facilitation measure, without any dilution of the statutory provisions or legal requirements prescribed under the GST law," GSTN said.