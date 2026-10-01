ETV Bharat / business

GST Mop Up Grows 14.7% To Over Rs 2.03 Lakh Cr In September

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Gross GST collections rose 14.7 per cent in September to over Rs 2.03 lakh crore. Gross GST collections from domestic activities rose 10.1 per cent to about Rs 1.38 lakh crore, while revenues from imports were up 26 per cent to Rs 65,525 crore.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds, however, slowed to Rs 27,001 crore in September, a decline of 3 per cent year on year.