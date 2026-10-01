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GST Mop Up Grows 14.7% To Over Rs 2.03 Lakh Cr In September

GST refunds, however, slowed to Rs 27,001 crore in September, a decline of 3 per cent year on year.

GST Mop Up Grows 14.7% To Over Rs 2.03 Lakh Cr In September
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By PTI

Published : October 1, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Gross GST collections rose 14.7 per cent in September to over Rs 2.03 lakh crore. Gross GST collections from domestic activities rose 10.1 per cent to about Rs 1.38 lakh crore, while revenues from imports were up 26 per cent to Rs 65,525 crore.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds, however, slowed to Rs 27,001 crore in September, a decline of 3 per cent year on year.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections rose 18.1 per cent to over Rs 1.76 lakh crore in September. During the first half of the fiscal year (April-September), gross GST collection grew 11.6 per cent to over Rs 12.46 lakh crore. Net collections rose 10.4 per cent to over Rs 10.66 lakh crore.

Also read:

  1. SC Stays Delhi HC Order On GST's Search Of Advocate's Office
  2. Gross GST Mop-Up Rises 15 Pc To About Rs 2 Lakh Cr In Aug On Higher Domestic Transactions, Imports

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GST COLLECTIONS

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