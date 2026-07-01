ETV Bharat / business

GST Mop-Up Grows 14 Pc To Rs 1.95 Lakh Cr In June

New Delhi: GST collections rose 14 per cent to about Rs 1.95 lakh crore in June on higher tax mop-up from imports as well as domestic supplies, government data showed on Wednesday. Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues were over Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May and Rs 1.71 lakh crore in June 2025.

As per the data, gross collections from domestic transactions were up 6.5 per cent to about Rs 1.35 lakh crore. These include central GST (CGST), state GST (SGST) and integrated GST (IGST) collection of Rs 37,376 crore, Rs 45,116 crore, and Rs 52,282 crore, respectively.

GST revenue from imports surged 34.6 per cent to Rs 60,038 crore in June. Total refunds were up 29.1 per cent at Rs 32,436 crore in June. After adjusting refunds, net collection grew 11.2 per cent to over Rs 1.62 lakh crore in June.

AKM Global, Lead-Indirect Tax, Ikesh Nagpal, said compared to May 2026, collections have remained virtually stable, suggesting that GST revenues are settling into a consistently high trajectory rather than being driven by one-off spikes.

"What stands out is the 34.6 per cent growth in gross import revenue, significantly outpacing the 6.5 per cent growth in domestic collections, reflecting sustained import activity despite an uncertain global environment. Equally encouraging is that this growth came alongside a 29.1 per cent increase in refunds, indicating that strong revenue growth is being achieved without affecting liquidity for businesses," Nagpal said.

Introduced on July 1, 2017, GST replaced a complex system of 17 central and state taxes and 13 cesses with a unified indirect tax framework. GST completed nine years of implementation this month.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, gross GST collection grew 8.4 per cent to about Rs 6.32 lakh crore. This includes a 2.8 per cent growth in tax revenues from domestic transactions and a 26.2 per cent growth in imports.