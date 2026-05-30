ETV Bharat / business

GST Dept Issues Tax Demand Of Rs 124 Cr To Spicejet, Slaps Showcause Notice For Delay In Return Filing

Gurugram: The GST department has issued a tax demand of Rs 124.65 crore to struggling airline SpiceJet for non-filing of GST returns for the past several months, an official said on Friday.

Initiating action against the airline for failing to file GST returns on time, the GST department has issued a show-cause notice to cancel the company's GST registration, the official said.

According to the GST department, SpiceJet consistently committed irregularities in filing GST returns and submitted them late. Consequently, a provisional assessment was filed under Section 62 of the CGST and SGST Act, 2017. Based on this, a total tax demand of Rs 124.65 crore has been assessed for various periods.

According to the demand details released by the department, the demand has been fixed at Rs 44.44 crore for the month of November, Rs 43.79 crore for the month of December, Rs 12.19 crore for the month of January, Rs 12.10 crore for the month of February and Rs 12.12 crore for the month of March.