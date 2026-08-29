ETV Bharat / business

GST Council To Meet On September 12; To Discuss Simplified Registration For Large Business

New Delhi: The meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is scheduled for September 12. The 57th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled in New Delhi and will be preceded by an officers' meeting on September 11, according to an office memorandum circulated by the Council secretariat.

The council, chaired by Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers, will meet after a gap of over a year. The 56th GST Council meeting had taken place on September 3-4, 2025, during which the Centre and states decided on a major restructuring of goods and services tax (GST) rates and slabs.

Effective September 22, 2025, GST became a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 per cent, and a highest 40 per cent rate only for ultra-luxury and sin goods, replacing the four slabs of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent, which were in place since July 1, 2017.

At its 57th meeting on September 12, 2026, the GST Council is likely to discuss simplification in GST registration of businesses that pass on tax credit of over Rs 2.5 lakh a month. Also, automation and other changes in GST registration cancellation is also expected to be taken up by the council.