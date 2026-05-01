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GST Collections Rise To Record High Of Rs 2.43 Lakh Cr In April

The previous all-time high collection was recorded in April last year at over Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

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By PTI

Published : May 1, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Gross GST collection rose 8.7 per cent in April to a record of about Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April, government data showed on Friday. The previous all-time high collection was recorded in April last year at over Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

Gross revenues from domestic transactions were up 4.3 per cent to over Rs 1.85 lakh crore, while GST mop-up from imports rose by a massive 25.8 per cent to Rs 57,580 crore in April 2026. Refunds were up 19.3 per cent to Rs 31,793 crore during April. After adjusting refunds, net Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was up 7.3 per cent to about Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

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GST COLLECTION IN APRIL
GST COLLECTIONS

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